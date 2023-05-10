Used Hospital Bed Company Providing Refurbished Durable Medical Beds for Home Use and Long Term Care

Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed refurbished Used refurbished hospital bed models for home use Used refurbished Hill Rom Progressa bed in a chair position

GMG Medical Equipment is a medical equipment company in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia providing used hospital beds from Hill Rom and Stryker.

Finding a durable used refurbished hospital bed model for home care can be challenging. At GMG Medical Equipment we help consult with caregivers, nursing and long term care to find the best bed model.” — Gloria Flores

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to finding a used refurbished hospital bed there are many models to choose from and knowing which one is best for home use and home care or long term care can be challenging. Many times patients and their families are given beds from insurance providers which are not able to provide the level of patient care needed for each medical condition. This can be a semi electric bed that requires a crank to raise up and down, a poor quality mattress or even a bed deck that is made of springs and not solid. In all of these cases upgrading to a hospital grade bed can make all the difference and provide a higher level of patient care for the individual in bed and assistance for the caregivers.GMG Medical Equipment is located in San Diego California and has a satellite office in Richmond Virginia. Their company specializes in providing used refurbished hospital beds made by Stryker, Hill Rom and Linet to home care patients around the United States and around the world. Some of their best selling and most durable hospital bed models include the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed , the Stryker Secure 2, The Stryker Secure 3 and also the Hill Rom P1900 Totalcare Sport 2 and Hill Rom P7500 Progressa. All of these beds are full electric medical beds that can sit into a chair position for added patient comfort. The locations on each side of the country allow them to ship beds on the west coast to Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado and the eat coast location ships to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Local area deliveries from San Diego include Los Angeles, Orange County California and Riverside County. Locations in the Midwest are shipped from a partner company working from Cincinnati Ohio.The used refurbished hospital bed market has gained in popularity as more families decide to keep loved ones at home for long term care and the rise in baby boomers needing home care grows. Hospital beds new can be at least fifty percent more than buying used and there are many added benefits a hospital grade bed can provide including added comfort, support and features. With reconditioned medical beds growing in popularity GMG Medical Equipment is also seeing more requests coming in from skilled nursing, long term care and post acute care companies as well. Being able to tend to the needs of patients at high risk of getting bed sores and pressure wounds is one of the specialty type of beds that the company provides. This is usually done with a high quality air mattress system which with low air loss and alternating pressure features can help dry up or prevent a bed sore condition. There has also be a growing demand to export hospital beds to Mexico and Africa since the countries in South America and Africa keep expanding and adding more hospitals and medical clinics.Some of the most expensive ICU or acute care beds offered include the Hill Rom P1900 Totalcare Sport 2 and also the Hill Rom P7500 Progressa bed models. These two bed models are the only air mattress beds that can sit into a full chair position, laterally turn the patients left and right and provide a pulmonary percussion-vibration feature. These Hill Rom bed models are very popular for patients with ALs, MS, quadriplegic, paraplegic, multiple sclerosis and other serious health issues. These beds are sold refurbished to houses and home care centers around the United States and Canada.As the United States population continues to grow and age so to does the need for high end medical care and hospital beds for home care and GMG Medical Equipment is an expert in this field with over 12 years of experience and over ten thousand beds being sold all over the world. Being consultants for clients calling in to provide the best priced bed bed models and options for foam or air mattress systems is one of their biggest benefits for clients coming into the medical bed market and being overwhelmed with choices. The ability to listen to the customers needs, budgets and time frames for getting a bed make their used hospital bed company one of the largest in the United States. For more information on new, used and refurbished hospital bed models contact GMG Medical Equipment at (858) 922-6862 in San Diego at 540-327-7376 for Virginia or email them directly at hospitaldirectmedical@gmail.com

Used refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom and Stryker hospital beds