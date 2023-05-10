Drowning Victim Recovered from Bow Lake

CONTACT:

May 10, 2023

Strafford, NH – On Tuesday, May 10, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team recovered the body of Allan Schuh of Plymouth, Massachusetts, from Bow Lake in Strafford. Schuh had been fishing the day before and was reported missing yesterday afternoon by his wife, when he did not return home. A search for him went until dark last night and was called off until this morning, when his body was recovered about 15 feet off shore in approximately 8 feet of water.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted by Marine Patrol, New Hampshire State Police, Strafford Police and Fire Departments, Barrington Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Barnstead Fire Department.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, unfortunately Schuh was not wearing a life jacket. New Hampshire Fish and Game and Marine Patrol would like to remind all boaters that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever recreating on New Hampshire’s waterbodies. In addition, children ages 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket at all times.