Test your outdoor skills at MDC’s Adventure Race June 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Calling all fans of outdoor skills! Staff at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City are hosting a new Adventure Race June 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This multi-skill, semi-competitive team adventure race will put participants’ outdoor skills to the test. Participants for this event will learn and practice archery, orienteering, fishing, and paddling at Runge Nature Center on June 16 from 4-8 p.m., one day prior to the racing event. This skills day is mandatory for participants who will partake in the actual race on June 17.

This race is designed for teams of four people over the age of 18. Registration for the event is required and can be done by calling (573) 526-5544 to register either a team of four or as an individual. If registering a team, please be prepared to provide the names of all four team members at the time of registration. If registering as an individual, you will be placed on a team by MDC staff. Registration is limited to 24 total participants, or six teams of four.

Physical requirements for this event include walking on hilly terrain and six miles of kayaking. The Adventure Race will be held at Painted Rock Conservation Area (CA) in Osage County, and all equipment for the race will be provided. Transportation from Runge Nature Center to Painted Rock CA on the day of the race is provided as well.

Questions about this event can be directed to Austin Lambert at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. To find Painted Rock CA from Westphalia, take Highway 63 north, then Highway 133 west 7 miles to the area.