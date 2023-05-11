CTS Technology Solutions Awarded Vendor Contract by the Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS)

Providing Top-Notch IT Solutions and Services to Help Members in Educational Organizations, Non-Profits, and Government Industries.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a Dallas/Fort Worth based leader in IT solutions and managed services for businesses nationwide is excited to announce that they have been awarded a vendor contract by The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), a national purchasing co-op that provides competitive pricing contracts between vendors and members.

To become a certified vendor, organizations must be evaluated and given a score based on firm guidelines set by a committee. Then, they are presented to the Board of Directors for official approval. This shows that CTS has gone through extensive review to ensure high quality of work, strict compliance standards, and strong standing in the IT industry.

The Interlocal Purchasing System was established to help simplify and streamline the purchasing process for members in public entities such as schools, universities, counties, state agencies and other government establishments nationwide. A beneficial relationship between members and vendors that provides value, cost savings, quick & efficient procurement and adherence to business ethics.

“Our team is proud to have been awarded a vendor contract by TIPS. We can now offer our entire range of technology services to help members in educational organizations, non-profits and local governments, among others. My company has a strong track record of working with establishments in public sectors to help them reap the benefits of technology. We will continue this by giving TIPS members best-in-class value and top-notch IT solutions for further growth and development.” notes Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS.

CTS Technology Solutions continues to be on the forefront in all areas of the IT industry with this being another step in them further extending their footprint. Now, TIPS members will have direct access to CTS offerings such as managed IT services, fractional IT, cybersecurity solutions, wireless, cloud support and more.

About CTS:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, Fractional IT, Cloud, Managed IT and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit http://www.cts-tex.com/

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact bryan@datatonik.com