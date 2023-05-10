Game Wardens Investigate Dog Shooting in Fairfield and Request Information

On May 9, 2023, the Vermont Warden Service responded to a report of two dogs running at large, one of which had been shot, in Fairfield. The investigation is ongoing.

Game wardens located a dog suffering from a gunshot wound in the hind quarters, near Pond Road and Sheldon Woods Road. Wardens rushed the wounded dog to Burlington Emergency Veterinary Hospital for treatment and it is currently stable.

The Vermont Warden Service is currently seeking to identify the owner or owners of both dogs. Neither dog was chipped or wearing tags. Both dogs are described as medium size golden dogs, possibly golden retriever mixes.

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to contact the Vermont Warden Service by calling the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Dispatch, at 802-524-5993.