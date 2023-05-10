Nominations Open for 2023 Young Environmentalist Awards

Environmental advocate Anna Spence, DNREC’s 2022 Middle School Young Environmentalist of the Year./ Submitted photo

Nominate a Student Making a Difference for the Environment Today

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for Delaware students who are working to make a difference for the environment, and encouraging teachers, classmates, club or group leaders, family members and others to nominate these students for the 2023 DNREC Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards. Nominations must be based on actions or projects which have taken place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

“These awards recognize the work of today’s young environmentalists in Delaware, encouraging them and their peers to continue on their chosen path to protect, restore and enhance our natural resources,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Past honorees have ranged from beekeepers and cleanup organizers to young lobbyists and recycling advocates. I look forward to meeting this year’s class and hearing about what they are doing for Delaware – and the Earth.”

Now celebrating its 30th year, the Young Environmentalists program honors Delaware students whose actions and projects have involved one or more of the following: environmental stewardship, initiating an innovative project, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, June 30, 2023. A winner will be chosen from each of the following categories: elementary (grades 1 to 4), middle school (grades 5 to 8), and high school (grades 9 to 12). Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for Governor’s Day, Thursday, July 27, at the Delaware State Fair, with details to be announced in the summer.

More information and the nomination form can be found on the DNREC website at de.gov/youngenvironmentalists, or email joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.

