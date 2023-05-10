New Report By The Inclusive Capital Collective and Roanhorse Consulting Explores Emerging Models of Community Ownership
This report on community ownership explores emerging models and roles for philanthropy in supporting equitable access to capital and overcoming systemic racism.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inclusive Capital Collective (ICC) recently released a new report, "Community Ownership: Emerging Models and Roles for Philanthropy," in partnership with lead author Roanhorse Consulting and contributions by ICC Members The Guild, Chicago Trend, and EBPREC, with additional contributions by Potlikker Capital and the Community Investment Trust.
The report, commissioned by The Kresge Foundation, examines the growing trend of community ownership and its potential to overcome systemic racism through equitable access to capital.
"To dismantle systemic racism and empower Black and Brown communities, we must prioritize innovative solutions that place their needs and aspirations at the forefront, and community ownership offers a transformative opportunity to achieve this." - Najaah Yasmine Daniels, founding CEO of the Inclusive Capital Collective.
Community ownership is an alternative to traditional financial institutions, which typically focus on the financial well-being of individuals rather than communities. The ICC is a growing network of community fund managers and entrepreneur support organizations that have been designing and developing shared technical and financial infrastructure for aggregating and deploying financial capital and other resources to entrepreneurs and communities of color in the United States.
The report explores established and emerging models of community ownership, including Community Land Trusts, Cooperatives, Neighborhood Real Estate Investment Trusts (NREIT), Community Stewardship Trusts, Community Investment Trusts (CIT), and Mixed-Income Neighborhood Trusts (MINT). The authors examine the strengths and challenges of each model and provide insights into design choices, such as return on investment, legal structure, governance, and ownership type.
“The wisdom is there, on the ground and in the communities right now. The leaders building these solutions need to be invested in again and again so they can hone, iterate and perfect their models so they can teach the next generation.” Vanessa Roanhorse, CEO and Portfolio Lead, Roanhorse Consulting
The report also explores the role of philanthropy in supporting community ownership, outlining the five key areas of organizing and planning, technical expertise, capitalization, stabilization, and field building. The authors stress the importance of a well-established, national container that can bring a broader perspective to the field and create an entry point for local leaders to engage in this work.
"Community Ownership: Emerging Models and Roles for Philanthropy" is a valuable resource for practitioners, implementation organizations, philanthropic institutions, private and public companies, and others interested in leveraging the collective experience, expertise, and excellence of ICC members. The report can be accessed on the ICC website, along with other resources on community ownership.
To check out the report visit: https://www.inclusive-capital.us
About the ICC
The Inclusive Capital Collective (ICC) is a growing network of community fund managers and entrepreneur support organizations that have been designing and developing shared technical and financial infrastructure for aggregating and deploying financial capital and other resources to entrepreneurs and communities of color in the United States. Its purpose is to overcome systemic racism through equitable access to capital.
The ICC achieves this purpose by aiding and amplifying capital innovators and service providers who are building wealth in their communities using debt, equity and real estate instruments, and by connecting them in a jointly owned and governed network. With the ICC, capital innovators and service providers centering communities of color have created a novel kind of intermediary infrastructure to help each other accelerate the learning curve required to design and redesign for a more equitable future; mobilize capital; and grow their businesses. ICC capital innovators are exploring alternative types of capital, developing more equitable ownership models, and structuring blended finance offerings that mobilize a range of philanthropic and private capital. This work was important before the pandemic, and it has only become more urgent as we contemplate how to rebuild an economy and society that creates health and wealth for all.
The ICC provides Advisory Services to federal, Tribal, state and local governments; philanthropic institutions; private and public companies; and others interested in leveraging the collective experience, expertise and excellence of ICC members.
About Roanhorse Consulting
Roanhorse Consulting (RCLLC) is an Indigenous-led think tank. RCLLC works with unheralded communities, businesses, organizations, and individuals to achieve and aspire to their self-determination through forging communities of practice, strengthening Indigenous evaluation methods, creating equity through entrepreneurship, and encouraging economic empowerment from within. RCLLC co-designs wealth and power-building efforts that directly invest in our leaders, support meaningful data collection informed by indigenous research approaches, and help build thoughtful community-led projects that enforce values that put people at the center.
About Kresge Foundation
The Kresge Foundation was founded in 1924 to promote human progress. Today, Kresge fulfills that mission by building and strengthening pathways to opportunity for people with low incomes in America’s cities, seeking to dismantle structural and systemic barriers to equality and justice. Using a full array of grant, loan, and other investment tools, Kresge invests more than $160 million annually to foster economic and social change. For more information visit kresge.org.
