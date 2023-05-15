Celebrus Heads to San Diego to Talk Healthcare Marketing, Privacy, and Compliance at Digital Health 2023

Celebrus Logo

CARY, NC, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus is headed to San Diego to attend Reuters Digital Health 2023, occurring May 16-17 at the Mission Bay Resort.

Compliant with HIPAA and other healthcare regulations, Celebrus is the only data capture solution that is truly first-party. Healthcare providers can optimize the patient healthcare journey by using Celebrus data to feed integrated decisioning and analytics platforms, promoting self-service and supporting patients throughout each stage of their care.

Mark Krebs, Global Vice President, Sales, will be onsite to speak on “Getting Ahead of the New HHS Rules on Third-Party HIPAA Compliance: Adapting Your Marketing & Data Strategy.” Krebs as well as leaders from 20 other organizations will discuss the evolving landscape of digital healthcare during this breakfast meeting, occurring on Tuesday, May 16th at 8 am. Register here to attend this breakfast briefing.

Audience members can expect to learn how to:

Safeguard digital patient interaction information from websites and apps, utilizing the latest HIPAA regulations provided by HHS

Leverage advanced data strategy and gain greater insight around patient interactions while complying with new regulations

Plan future strategy and get the latest on trends within healthcare data privacy and security