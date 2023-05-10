Koppers Performance Chemicals Welcomed into TDEC's Green Star Partnership

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) welcomed Koppers Performance Chemicals of Millington as the newest member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

The Tennessee Green Star Partnership is an environmental leadership program that recognizes manufacturers across the state committed to sustainability and exhibiting continuous improvement in their operations.

Koppers Performance Chemicals produces several proprietary chemicals used in wood preservation, including MicroProÒ, MicroShades, and the NatureWood family of products. Koppers also manufactures FlameProÒ brand fire retardant as well as InPro DCOI and chromated copper arsenate (CCA), both of which are used exclusively for industrial-based wood preservation. Koppers Performance Chemicals supplies nine of the 10 largest treating companies in the United States.

“We welcome Koppers Performance Chemicals into the Green Star Partnership for its excellent record of sustainability,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. ”Koppers is an example of the responsible action by companies across our state working to protect the environment.”

“At Koppers, we are committed to continuously striving to balance the criticality of the products and services we provide with the interests of our people, our planet and our communities,” said Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Hyde. “We welcome this recognition from the state of Tennessee and pledge to uphold these standards moving forward to help create a more sustainable future.”

Koppers Millington facility has engaged in several impressive sustainability projects, including using nearly 2.5 million of pounds of recycled copper annually to produce its products. Additionally, the site is a zero liquid discharge facility that looks to reuse any effluent water produced, reducing the need to draw water from the environment.

Koppers Millington also recycles other materials such as scrap metal, plastics, and cardboard. Koppers has made a commitment to partnering with local recycling vendors where possible, including its primary recycling vendor, Memphis Recycling Services, Inc.

To become a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a manufacturer must operate under an ISO 14001 certification, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization, and/or an environmental management system that conforms to ISO 14001 and must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

