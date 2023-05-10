Submit Release
TDEC Division of Water Resources To Hold Virtual, In-Person Hiring Events

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 09:24am

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will conduct job interviews for its Division of Water Resources in a virtual career fair on Wednesday, May 24, and an in-person hiring event on Friday, June 2.

Those interested in participating in the virtual career fair must visit this link to register in advance. The virtual event will be held on May 24 from 11 a.m-1 p.m. (CDT).

The in-person event will be held on June 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Nashville Environmental Field Office at 711 R.S. Gass Blvd. Candidates may submit an application in advance at this link or they may apply in person. Walk-ins are welcome on June 2. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Open full-time positions include environmental technician, environmental scientist, environmental protection specialist, environmental consultant, accountant, and administrative services assistant.

For more information about TDEC’s Division of Water Resources, visit our website here: https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/wr-water-resources-home.html.

