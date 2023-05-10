SDV INTERNATIONAL Secures $249 Million Contract to Deliver Cutting-Edge AI Solutions
SDV INTERNATIONAL wins a contract from the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock IslandDALLAS, TX, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SDV INTERNATIONAL, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a substantial contract worth $249 million by the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island.
The contract was secured through the highly competitive AI Talent 2.0 procurement vehicle, which aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance mission-critical operations.
Under this groundbreaking contract, SDV INTERNATIONAL will provide state-of-the-art AI solutions to bolster the Defense Department’s capabilities and advance its strategic goals. Leveraging its deep expertise in advanced technologies, SDV INTERNATIONAL will deliver innovative and tailored AI solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance decision-making processes, and improve overall mission success.
This significant win underscores SDV INTERNATIONAL's reputation as a trusted partner in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company's commitment to excellence, technological prowess, and unwavering dedication to meeting customer needs have positioned it as a leading player in the AI landscape.
SDV INTERNATIONAL President, Jason Roys, expressed his excitement about the contract award, stating, "We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious opportunity to support the United States Defense Department in their AI initiatives. SDV INTERNATIONAL is fully committed to providing transformative AI solutions that empower our military forces and strengthen national security. This contract win is a testament to our team's exceptional capabilities and our continued dedication to delivering excellence in every endeavor."
SDV INTERNATIONAL's success in securing this contract is a direct result of its highly skilled workforce and its ability to design and implement advanced AI solutions tailored to the specific needs of the military. The company's experienced team of data scientists, engineers, and AI experts will work closely with the Army to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies that provide critical intelligence, enhance situational awareness, and optimize operational effectiveness.
For more information about the AI Talent 2.0 procurement vehicle and the contract awarded to SDV INTERNATIONAL, please visit https://www.ai.mil.
SDV INTERNATIONAL is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that empower organizations to achieve their mission-critical objectives. With a strong focus on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics, SDV INTERNATIONAL delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, optimize performance, and ensure operational resilience. The company's deep domain expertise, commitment to excellence, and customer-centric approach make it the partner of choice for federal agencies and commercial enterprises alike.
