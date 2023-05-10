BlueJeans by Verizon Expands Partner Program to include Partner Leads

What you need to know:

BlueJeans by Verizon is introducing a lead-sharing initiative aimed at creating mutual benefits for its partners and BlueJeans.

Cynrgi Direct is the first partner to join BlueJeans Partner Lead Program to expand customer reach and manage increased interest.

Qualified resale partners will be able to sell BlueJeans Meetings, Events, Rooms, and Gateway.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon is excited to announce our new Partner Lead Program. This program enables partners to offer BlueJeans Basic to its customers from their website and allows for easy registration for customers and opportunity tracking for partners.

The Partner Lead Program, available in the US, expands BlueJeans by Verizon's existing Channel Program and can help partners to run more targeted campaigns and drive customer lead volume and conversions in a secure and channel-friendly method.

The BlueJeans Partner Lead Program is open to partners by invitation only and is currently accepting partner requests to join, to help broaden the availability of the BlueJeans video collaboration and interactive live streaming platform through the channel. Cynrgi Direct, a multi-brand technology solutions provider for small, medium, and large enterprises in the United States, is the first partner to participate in the program.

"On the heels of our recent LATAM Partner Program expansion, and our BlueJeans Developer Platform opening, we are now expanding our Channel Program to deliver tools and capabilities that our Partners are asking us for," said Tom Merkle, Managing Partner, North America & Latin America Channels and Business Development, BlueJeans by Verizon. "These capabilities allow our partners, like Cynrgi Direct, the ability to extend their customer value proposition and grow video and unified communications market share with BlueJeans by Verizon."

"The partnership with BlueJeans and Cynrgi Direct allows us to continue offering the best products and services to our customers in a time where many companies are facing an economic headwind," said Paul Velusamy, Founder and CEO, Cynrgi Labs Inc. "By partnering with an industry leader such as BlueJeans, we are expanding our scope and breadth of services, while enabling lead sharing functionalities to address this vast market and grow each other's customer base. Business customers can try BlueJeans for free by signing up for BlueJeans Basic through Cynrgi Direct."

Since Cynrgi Direct launched in 2018, they have partnered with industry leaders as a trusted technology adviser for unified communications and collaboration solutions with a support team of industry certified support engineers and solution experts.

As a member of the BlueJeans Partner Network, Cynrgi Direct is offering BlueJeans Meetings, a unique platform that streamlines and facilitates more immersive and engaging meetings. BlueJeans Meetings allows customers to collaborate from anywhere, on any device. The following optional features are also available with BlueJeans Meetings: Transcription (of recorded Meetings), Closed Captioning, and Premium Calling (Toll-free, dial-in/Call Me, dial out).

For today's hybrid world, small businesses need a flexible video platform that adapts to their day-to-day, whatever that ends up looking like. Whether joining from the desktop, a browser tab, or while on-the-go, the BlueJeans experience, offered through our Partners, will always provide rich functionality across any mode or device.

Learn more about the BlueJeans Developer Platform , BlueJeans Partner Network and request to sign up to become a BlueJeans Partner today.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Zachary Bosin

zbosin@bluejeans.com





