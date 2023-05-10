Emerald Transformer Opens New Facility in Waco

Emerald Transformer, the leading solution provider for distribution electrical equipment, is excited to announce that its new facility in Waco, Texas opened in April. The new facility will enable Emerald Transformer to expand its production capacity and better serve the needs of its customers.

Located at 5652 N. State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712, the facility is in the beginning stages of operation and scheduled to be at full production by the end of summer 2023. Emerald will contact and work with all affected customers on their individual transition schedule during the next few months. The facility will also create new job opportunities for local residents, contributing to the growth of the Waco community.

"This is a process we began by breaking ground on the new facility fourteen months ago. Reaching this milestone is a big step forward for Emerald to better support our growing Southwest customer base," said Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer. "We look forward to serving our customers from this new location and becoming an integral part of the Waco community."

Products and services offered will include new and refurbished transformers coupled with transformer decommission, field service, field decommission, recycling, and oil and lab services. With the opening of its new factory, Emerald Transformer is poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality electrical equipment and related services across the country.

Contact us at power@emeraldtransformer.com for more information on the new facility.

About Emerald Transformer

Emerald is a Texas-based company, headquartered in McKinney, Texas. With over five decades of experience in the transformer services industry, Emerald Transformer is the premier solution for electrical equipment. Emerald provides a wide range of transformer services, including, but not limited to transformer refurbishment and decommission. Their national network of factories and service centers are strategically located to serve their broad and diverse customer base. For more information, please visit www.emeraldtransformer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005233/en/