Award-Winning Producer & Music Executive Eddie ‘F’ Ferrell Teams Up with Miss Jones for Hit Single "Calling All Ladies"
Industry executive and music producer Eddie F, known for his work with Uptown Records, LA Reid, and Donell Jones, has teamed up with recording artist and trailblazing radio personality Miss Jones for their collaboration, "Calling All Ladies."
Produced by Grammy-nominated producer/songwriters Marcella Precise & Terence “Tramp-Baby” Abney Professionally known as Lady And A Tramp (Jaheim, Pink, Salt N Pepa) and veteran music producer and guitarist Billy “Spaceman” Patterson (Frank Ocean, Dru Hill) and Eddie F.
Miss Jones contributed her powerful vocals and co-wrote the lyrics for the song with Lady And A Tramp and Ryan Lane, an exciting emerging talent, bringing fresh perspectives and ideas to the project.
Working with this team was an incredible experience," said Miss Jones. "I'm so proud of this song and the message it sends. It's all about empowering women and encouraging them to live their best lives."
"Calling All Ladies" is a high-energy dance track that combines a signature New York R&B sound with Miss Jones's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. With its catchy melody, infectious beat, and empowering lyrics, the track is a must-listen for R&B lovers .
"I'm excited to be working with Miss Jones again, and with Lady And A Tramp and Spaceman on board, I knew this project was going to be amazing," said Eddie F. "We wanted to create a song that would spotlight the confidence and strength of women everywhere, and I think we've achieved that with 'Calling All Ladies'."
Lady and a Tramp and Spaceman Patterson are both accomplished producers and songwriters with extensive experience in the music industry. Their unique sound and innovative approach to songwriting helped to bring the track to life, infusing it with energy, passion, and creativity.
"We are excited to be a part of this amazing project," said Lady And A Tramp. "Working with Eddie F and Miss Jones was an incredible experience, and we are confident that 'Calling All Ladies' will find its way to the top of the charts and resonate with listeners everywhere, both male and female."
"Calling All Ladies" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the official music video is set to be released later this month. Fans can follow Eddie F and Miss Jones on social media for updates on upcoming performances and appearances.
Lisha Greene
