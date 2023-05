Social Media Management Market to Attain a Valuation of US$ 125 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Astute Analytica, the global social media management market is expected to reach US$ 125 billion by 2031 from US$ 13.18 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 29.1%. This is due to the increase in demand for businesses to better understand and interact with their customers online. By 2025, it is expected that there will be more than 6 billion social media users worldwide, up from 4 billion in 2021.Request Sample Report at https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/social-media-management-market The enhanced capability of digital media management solutions to let firms easily contact their target audience and involve them successfully is a factor driving the global social media management market growth. In addition, among a select few important nations, the U.S., the U.K., France, India, China, South Korea, and Brazil are where the trend of digitalized sales & marketing has been accelerating at an unprecedented rate. This growth may also depend on the rising number of social media users. For instance, as per the global overview report of DataReportal, approximately 58.4% of the world's population, or 4.62 billion people, were social media users as of January 2022, and 424 million new users had signed up in the previous 12 months.Professional Service Providers are the Major Adopters of Social Media Management PlatformsIn recent years, there has been an increase in the use of social media management for professional services. Professional services companies, such as legal firms, consulting firms, and accounting firms heavily rely on social media to develop their brands, draw in new customers, and maintain relationships with current ones. According to the 2022 ABA Legal Technology Survey Report, Facebook is the most widely used social networking site in the world, with 2.96 billion active users per month. In addition, it's also well-liked among legal professionals, with nearly half (48.8%) of companies keeping a presence on the platform.Asia Pacific to Grow at a CAGR of 34.2%Asia Pacific is likely to experience a high CAGR of 34.2% during the analysis years due to the region's widespread adoption of digital solutions in the sales and competitive intelligence market. In addition, the region's rapid smartphone adoption has increased the use of online media strategies. For instance, South Korea had the highest percentage of active users (89.3%) in the Asia Pacific region as of January 2021. In addition, the average amount of time spent on social media each day is one hour and eight minutes. Additionally, each internet user has 6.3 social media accounts on average. Thus, this factor is likely to drive the social media management market growth over the forecast period.In 2022, North America accounted for more than 43% of the global social media management industry revenue. However, in terms of country U.S. followed by Canada held the largest market. The U.S. corporate community's widespread use of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn is propelling the expansion of the market.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/social-media-management-market Adobe, Hubspot, Sprinklr, HootSuite, and Sprout Social account for about 23.6% of the market's revenue.The fact that there are numerous key players in the market Adobe, Hubspot, Sprinklr, Hootsuite, and Sprout Social platforms are the top five competitors. All of these players are industry leaders in the provision of tools and services that assist organizations in managing their social media presence. According to our research, the market is fragmented, with thousand firms providing social media management services. However, the top 10 players capture less than 50% of the market, giving space for expansion for smaller players.Sproutsocial is a market leader among other players. The company offers products and services that assist companies in increasing their online visibility and client interaction. Thus, this offers businesses to build and manage social media profiles, monitor their performance, and track their outcomes. As per Astute Analytica, Sprout Insights and Sprout Social CRM are two of the most prominent products of the company’s offerings as they contribute almost 100% of the company’s market revenue. This is indicating that the company has a limited product portfolio, which compels it to invest in broadening its investment in expanding into new product developments and offerings. This investment would help the organization in maintaining its market leadership and stay competitive in the market during the forecast periodLeading Companies Profiled in the Global Social Media Management MarketAdobeHootSuiteSprout SocialBufferGoogleHubspotIBMNetbase QuidOracleSprinklrLaterTalkwalkerOther Prominent playersSegmentation OutlineBy ComponentSolutions/FunctionsSocial Media MarketingSocial Media Listening, Monitoring, and AnalyticsSocial Media Asset and Content ManagementSocial Media Risk and Compliance ManagementServiceProfessional ServicesManaged ServicesBy Deployment ModeCloudOn-premisesBy Organization SizeSmall EnterprisesMedium-Sized EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesBy ApplicationSales and Marketing ManagementCustomer Experience ManagementCompetitive IntelligenceRisk Management and Fraud DetectionOthersBy End-UsersBFSIRetail and Consumer GoodsGovernment and Public SectorHealthcare and Life SciencesIT and TelecomMedia and EntertainmentManufacturingEducationTravel and HospitalityOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Saudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/social-media-management-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 