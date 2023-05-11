Audiense acquires Affinio
We are committed to bringing the Audience Intelligence community under one roof to accelerate innovation in the space.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Audiense today announced their acquisition of Affinio, the audience analysis and social platform. This latest acquisition intends to cement Audiense’s position as the leading audience intelligence platform, as Affinio is the third in a string of recent acquisitions including SOPRISM and TweetBinder.
Since its foundation in 2011, Audiense has continued to strengthen its proposition and has become the leading platform in audience intelligence fueling a variety of use cases: from consumer research to complementing social listening, influencer marketing, social media analytics and advertising.
The strategic acquisition of Affinio also represents Audiense’s new partnership with NOW Vertical, [who has become an investor in Audiense as part of the transaction]
Carlos Serra, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Audiense, said: “We are excited about the future of integrating Affinio Social into our growing stack and bringing the audience intelligence community under one roof to accelerate innovation in the space. We have always seen Affinio as a strong and innovative competitor and as a result of this transaction, not only do we enrich Audiense’s platform, but we have created a partnership that can provide complimentary value to our customers through NOW’s VI solution set.”
Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW, said: "Underpinning our M&A program is our ability to integrate critical assets and maximize our sale and partnership value of secondary assets. Our Affinio Snowflake product remains a central feature of our AI and ML ecosystem. Today we have signed a deal to divest a non-core asset and strengthen our ability to allocate capital focused on our core VI solutions set, while generating increased free cash flow and participate in the future growth of the audience intelligence market.”
About Audiense
Founded in 2011 at the dawn of social media for business, the Audiense platform combines rich social data sources with the world’s leading cognitive and machine learning enabling you to understand the audiences that matter to your business.
About NowVertical
NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally.
