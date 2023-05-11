MNS Group Becomes an Authorized CMMC C3PAO
It is an honor to meet with DIB businesses and be allowed the opportunity to observe that they have met the tasks needed to secure the sensitive data entrusted to them”BELCAMP, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MNS Group is pleased to announce that it has received The Cyber AB’s accreditation to certify government contractors and commercial companies with CMMC compliance, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive CMMC services.
Overseen by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Cyber AB, the CMMC Accreditation Body, MNS Group successfully passed the CMMC Level 2 assessment administered by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), meeting all CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) requirements.
Developed by the DoD, The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program is designed to enforce the protection of sensitive unclassified information that is shared by the DoD with its contractors and subcontractors in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC will require third-party evaluation to determine whether a contractor is fit to do business with the DoD and participate in the DIB. The Cyber AB established two non-governmental roles: the Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and the C3PAO. MNS Group has been an RPO since November 2020, assisting clients in their preparation to obtain their CMMC.
“With over 20 years of cybersecurity, technology, and business process experience, our team has been assisting members of the DIB to harden their cybersecurity posture and achieve CMMC compliance, and in doing so, strengthen our national security. Certifying as a third-party assessment organization was a natural next step. We look forward to our expanded role validating organizations seeking CMMC certification,” said Tobias Musser, CEO at MNS Group. “It is an honor to meet with DIB businesses and be allowed the opportunity to observe that they have met the tasks needed to secure the sensitive data entrusted to them, so they can get out there and win contracts.”
MNS Group is proud to be one of only forty CMMC C3PAOs accredited to date. It has CMMC Certified Assessors and Professionals on staff, as well as Registered Practitioners.
About MNS Group
MNS Group is a cybersecurity-focused technology and compliance partner for government contractors and businesses in the Baltimore-Washington region. In business since 1999, MNS Group’s security guidance and federal experience have helped government contractors remain solvent, cyber-secure, and ready to serve the United States of America by solving critical network security and compliance issues.
