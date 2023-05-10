TrustRadius Awards Three ‘2023 Top Rated’ Intent-Data Software Awards to Bombora
B2B data leader commended for Intent Data, Sales Acceleration and Sales Intelligence
Bombora has won Top Rated Awards in Intent Data, Sales Acceleration, and Sales Intelligence. These awards help software buyers make better purchasing decisions.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, has won three ‘2023 Top Rated’ awards from leading technology-review platform TrustRadius, the companies announced today. TrustRadius tapped Bombora for Intent Data, Sales Acceleration and Sales Intelligence.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can improve performance dramatically.
"Bombora has won Top Rated Awards in Intent Data, Sales Acceleration, and Sales Intelligence,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”
TrustRadius's scoring system for their Top Rated Awards is a direct response to a common issue seen within the review site industry: award ceremonies that serve as a way to bolster analyst or industry insider opinions, rather than elevating genuine opinions from real-world users. The trScore, which calculates a product's score based on a weighted average of recent reviews and ratings rather than a simple average, calculates and then amplifies honest feedback from real customers' experiences and feedback.
“Sales and marketing teams today know the difference that accurate Intent data can make,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “We’re gratified that industry insiders rate Bombora’s Sales Acceleration and Sales Intelligence at the top. As we continue to see a shift in focus to using Intent data for business resiliency across all teams, winning these three Top Rated awards from TrustRadius confirms that Bombora consistently delivers the cleanest and best-in-class Intent data that helps businesses maximize value while minimizing expenses.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
