Karen Groom of Groom & Associates featured in NYC Journal's Top 30 Women Leaders to Look Out for in 2023
Karen Groom, Founder of Groom & Associates, acclaimed in NYC Journal's Top 30 Women Leaders 2023 for empowering women and championing diversityMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groom & Associates, a leading recruitment firm, is pleased to announce that their founder and president, Karen Groom, has been featured in the NYC Journal's Top 30 Women Leaders to Look Out for in 2023. The feature highlights Karen's outstanding achievements in the recruitment industry and her dedication to empowering women leaders.
Karen Groom founded Groom & Associates in 2005 with the mission of connecting top talent with leading companies across North America. Over the past 18 years, she has built a reputation as a trusted partner to both clients and candidates, and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in technology, engineering, finance, and other industries.
In the feature, Karen discusses the challenges she has faced as a woman in leadership and how she has worked to overcome them. She also shares her insights on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and her commitment to supporting women in their careers.
"I am honored to be recognized among so many incredible women leaders," said Karen Groom. "At Groom & Associates, we believe in the power of diversity and the value that women bring to the workplace. I am proud to be part of a community that is working to create more opportunities for women to succeed."
The NYC Journal's Top 30 Women Leaders to Look Out for in 2023 feature showcases 30 outstanding women who are making a significant impact in their industries and communities. The feature highlights their achievements and shares their insights on leadership, innovation, and diversity.
To learn more about Karen Groom and Groom & Associates, please visit their website at https://www.groomassocies.com.
About Groom & Associates
Groom & Associates is a leading recruitment firm with offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. They specialize in connecting top talent with leading companies across North America in industries such as technology, engineering, finance, and more. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, they are committed to helping their clients build strong and inclusive teams that drive business success.
