Dubai’s first FashionTV-branded residential tower by Danube Properties unveiled
UAE, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Dubai, Fashionz by Danube and FashionTV is a luxurious residential tower featuring 700+ apartments spread over 65 floors. Each apartment is designed to embody the sophistication and glamour associated with the extravagant FashionTV brand. Fashionz is Danube’s commitment to affordable luxury for the residents of Dubai with apartments starting at Dh 900,000. ($250,000)
Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at the Fashionz launch
Fashionz features world-class amenities, including a FashionTV gym, a FashionTV rooftop bar with a swimming pool, FashionTV restaurants, and FashionTV cafes, to cater to the needs of the residents.
Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Properties, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with FashionTV for Fashionz. The worldwide recognition and appeal of FashionTV will complement Danube Properties' vision to establish an ultra-fashionable residential tower that will stand out on its own and be a remarkable addition to the iconic Dubai skyline.”
Michel Adam, Founder of FashionTV, commented, "I am thrilled to see FashionTV partnering with Danube Properties to create Fashionz in Dubai. I believe this project will be a perfect reflection of our brand's values and aesthetics. I can't wait to see the final result and invite everyone to join our upcoming launch party, which will be a true FashionTV-style celebration!
"Partnering with Danube Properties to create Fashionz has been a natural fit for us," said FashionTV CEO, Maximilian Dennis Edelweiss. "Our brand is all about luxury, elegance, and beauty, and we believe that Fashionz will embody those qualities, creating a truly unique living experience for our residents.
“Danube Properties has always been committed to designing homes that inspire and delight its customers. We are confident that Fashionz will surpass the expectations of our valued buyers, as it reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence," said Tarun Jain, Head of Operations at Danube Properties, Dubai.
Fashionz by Danube and FashionTV will be located in Jumeirah Village Triangle and is poised to become a highly sought-after address for discerning buyers seeking a lavish lifestyle in Dubai. This iconic tower is designed to cater to a diverse, international clientele who value opulence and the inimitable FashionTV brand.
