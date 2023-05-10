Hylant Announces Acquisition of Aegis Insurance Services, a Premier Moving and Storage Insurance Provider AEGIS logo Powered by Hylant

- Hylant, one of the nation's largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms, announced today that it acquired Aegis Insurance Services in Alpharetta, GA.

TOLEDO, OH, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant, one of the nation's largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms, announced today that it acquired Aegis Insurance Services in Alpharetta, GA, effective May 1, 2023. Aegis Insurance Services has been a leading provider of insurance solutions for the moving and storage industry since 1990.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Aegis team to the Hylant family," said Brian Boone, Regional CEO of Hylant’s Southeast region. "Their deep expertise in the moving and storage industry and commitment to exceptional customer service make them an excellent fit for Hylant. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the Southeast and expands our capabilities in this important industry."

Aegis Insurance Services will continue to operate under the new name of Aegis Insurance Services, Inc., Powered by Hylant. Leadership and its employees will join the Hylant team. "This is an exciting opportunity for us to join forces with a company that shares our values and commitment to our clients," said Barbara Stevens, CEO of Aegis Insurance Services. "We look forward to working together to provide our customers with even greater value and expertise."

The new Georgia location will have a dedicated team of experts, including Scott Stevens, Barbara Stevens, John Bilton, Pattie Keys and a committed client service team. The team will continue to provide the personal touch of a local broker with access to the depth and breadth of Hylant experts.

For questions, contact Brian.Boone@hylant.com.

About Hylant

Since 1935, Hylant has been helping clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances. Today, the firm is among the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for its expertise and high-touch service. Hylant offers insurance, employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally. Learn more at www.hylant.com.