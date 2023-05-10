SunsetHospitality roup’s Global Expansion Continues with Launch ofNew Hotel at the award-winning Yalıkavak Marina,Bodrum
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) continues its international expansion with the launch of a new hotel concept in the stunning peninsula of Bodrum, Turkiye. Opening this summer, the new Yalıkavak Marina Hotel is the latest in a growing list of developments announced by the Dubai-based hospitality group renowned for creating lifestyle experiences.
Partnering with Bodrum’s award-winning ultra-luxurious Yalıkavak Marina, the hotel providing beach and garden facilities will overlook the glimmering Aegean Sea replete with luxurious superyachts. Accelerating SHG’s Asian and European expansion, the company is continuing to explore further opportunities within the fast-growing Turkish market after the successful opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum in 2021, and soon to open METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona in south of Spain.
Yalıkavak Marina Hotel Bodrum is a part of the Social Living CollectionTM, a curated collection of hotels and resorts managed by SHG with each property providing outstanding experiences in exclusive locations around the world. The hotel will play host to various world-class amenities, including a private infinity pool exclusive to hotel guests, four duplex suites, and the unique Yalıkavak Suite, which is set to be Bodrum’s most luxury suite.
Voted as the World’s Best Superyacht Marina in 2020-21 and 2018-2019, Yalıkavak Marina is Turkiye's first high-capacity superyacht marina ranked among the top 10 in the world with its Five Gold Anchor Platinum rating while operating under the Blue Flag and Clean Marina Certificate in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. Yalıkavak Marina also supports the "UNICEF Platinum Wings" Program, which helps disadvantaged children acquire their basic rights in Turkiye and around the world.
Today’s launch announcement is the latest in a series of exciting new developments by SHG and testament to the Dubai-based company’s global ambitions. Its international expansion has so far included venue launches of SUSHISAMBA in the Italian city of Milan, an Azure Beach concept in Nha Trang, Vietnam, and most recently the announcement of a range of new venues – Folie, Attiko, Mamasita, and Santana – in Bali, Indonesia. Further announcements will be communicated in the coming weeks.
Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of SHG, said: “Our new partnership with Yalıkavak Marina in Bodrum will firmly cement Sunset Hospitality Group within the Turkish lifestyle and hospitality market, following the great success of METT Bodrum” . “Through this venture, we aim to elevate what is already a luxurious, highly popular destination by bringing our unique luxury lifestyle offerings. We are extremely excited to further develop our footprint within the Turkish market, which in turn enhances our international strategy, and we remain open to future opportunities.”
Kenan Khudaverdiyev, CEO of Yalıkavak Marina, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group and be a part of its ambitious global expansion. By bringing together the scenic and luxury aspect of Yalıkavak Marina with the lifestyle hospitality expertise of SHG, we look forward to creating a world-renowned destination that will add to enhancing our hotel, leisure, and dining offering.”
For more information about Sunset Hospitality Group, its different divisions and varied selection of brands, visit: https://www.sunsethospitality.com/ .
Pragati Malik
Partnering with Bodrum’s award-winning ultra-luxurious Yalıkavak Marina, the hotel providing beach and garden facilities will overlook the glimmering Aegean Sea replete with luxurious superyachts. Accelerating SHG’s Asian and European expansion, the company is continuing to explore further opportunities within the fast-growing Turkish market after the successful opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum in 2021, and soon to open METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona in south of Spain.
Yalıkavak Marina Hotel Bodrum is a part of the Social Living CollectionTM, a curated collection of hotels and resorts managed by SHG with each property providing outstanding experiences in exclusive locations around the world. The hotel will play host to various world-class amenities, including a private infinity pool exclusive to hotel guests, four duplex suites, and the unique Yalıkavak Suite, which is set to be Bodrum’s most luxury suite.
Voted as the World’s Best Superyacht Marina in 2020-21 and 2018-2019, Yalıkavak Marina is Turkiye's first high-capacity superyacht marina ranked among the top 10 in the world with its Five Gold Anchor Platinum rating while operating under the Blue Flag and Clean Marina Certificate in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. Yalıkavak Marina also supports the "UNICEF Platinum Wings" Program, which helps disadvantaged children acquire their basic rights in Turkiye and around the world.
Today’s launch announcement is the latest in a series of exciting new developments by SHG and testament to the Dubai-based company’s global ambitions. Its international expansion has so far included venue launches of SUSHISAMBA in the Italian city of Milan, an Azure Beach concept in Nha Trang, Vietnam, and most recently the announcement of a range of new venues – Folie, Attiko, Mamasita, and Santana – in Bali, Indonesia. Further announcements will be communicated in the coming weeks.
Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of SHG, said: “Our new partnership with Yalıkavak Marina in Bodrum will firmly cement Sunset Hospitality Group within the Turkish lifestyle and hospitality market, following the great success of METT Bodrum” . “Through this venture, we aim to elevate what is already a luxurious, highly popular destination by bringing our unique luxury lifestyle offerings. We are extremely excited to further develop our footprint within the Turkish market, which in turn enhances our international strategy, and we remain open to future opportunities.”
Kenan Khudaverdiyev, CEO of Yalıkavak Marina, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group and be a part of its ambitious global expansion. By bringing together the scenic and luxury aspect of Yalıkavak Marina with the lifestyle hospitality expertise of SHG, we look forward to creating a world-renowned destination that will add to enhancing our hotel, leisure, and dining offering.”
For more information about Sunset Hospitality Group, its different divisions and varied selection of brands, visit: https://www.sunsethospitality.com/ .
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other