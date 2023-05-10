Ohio Adaptive Open Championship to Debut in August
Northern Ohio Golf Association and Cleveland Metroparks to host an inaugural state championship for golfers with a physical, vision, or neurological impairment.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off its support of the United States Golf Association’s inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship in Pinehurst last year, the Northern Ohio Golf Association is partnering with Cleveland Metroparks Golf to start another Adaptive Open, this time in the state of Ohio.
The first-ever Ohio Adaptive Open Championship will be played August 5 – 6, 2023 at the Cleveland Metroparks Seneca Golf Course in Broadview Heights.
Entry into the Ohio Adaptive Open will be available to all male and female golfers age 18 or older, professional or amateur, who have a physical, vision, or neurological impairment.
The event will offer an individual stroke play format in a variety of divisions, allowing all players to feel the thrill of competition among their peers. The tournament will be conducted using the USGA’s recently established Rules for Golfers with Disabilities.
“Being an active participant as a Rules Official in the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst was the single greatest moment in my golf career,” NOGA CEO Robb Schulze said about last year’s national championship. “To be a small part of such a groundbreaking event was humbling.”
“Now in 2023, we at NOGA are thrilled to launch the Ohio Adaptive Open, taking the lead with other golf associations across the country in creating and running these important tournaments,” Schulze continued. “Cleveland Metroparks will be a great partner in hosting the type of championship-level tournament these players deserve.”
To conduct a successful adaptive golf event, NOGA will rely on its experience in operating The Turn, the organization’s charitable arm that helps local individuals with disabilities use golf as a way to improve their daily lives. The staff at The Turn is highly knowledgeable in assisting golfers as they pursue their passion for the game.
Cleveland Metroparks is equally committed to the goal of establishing and growing this new championship event, especially for a segment of players who traditionally have limited competitive golf options.
“We are excited to host the Ohio Adaptive Open in conjunction with the Northern Ohio Golf Association at one of our blossoming Cleveland Metroparks golf courses,” said Joseph Roszak, Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Metroparks.
“The restoration and reconstruction of Seneca Golf Course over the last several years has been highly successful,” Roszak added. “The property has a history of hosting big events, and is again ready to host an important championship.”
Entry information for the 2023 Ohio Adaptive Open can be found at noga.org/oao.
MEDIA: photos and the OAO tournament logo are available in a .zip download.
CONTACTS:
Robb Schulze, CEO
Northern Ohio Golf Association
440.686.1070 ext. 214
rschulze@noga.org
Jacqueline L. Gerling
Director of Communications
Cleveland Metroparks
216.635.3338
jlg1@clevelandmetroparks.com
ABOUT NOGA
Founded in 1917 to foster interclub competition and promote the history and traditions of the game of golf, today the Northern Ohio Golf Association is comprised of 160 member clubs and approximately 33,000 individual golfing members. In addition, the Association serves as an Allied Golf Association to the United States Golf Association (USGA), providing NOGA/USGA handicap services to public and private golfers through the Golf Handicap & Information Network (GHIN). Details at noga.org.
ABOUT THE TURN
The Turn’s mission is changing course and improving life for golfers from juniors to adults and veterans who represent a broad range of physical disabilities, including stroke survivors and amputees, and those with traumatic brain injuries, visual impairment, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s disease. Details at jointheturn.org.
ABOUT CLEVELAND METROPARKS GOLF
Cleveland Metroparks offers the perfect opportunity for golf with its eight courses located conveniently throughout Cuyahoga County. The golf courses vary from a sporting par three at Shawnee Hills to championship layouts at Manakiki and Sleepy Hollow, which challenge even the best golfers. Each Cleveland Metroparks golf course offers a unique golfing experience. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's a Cleveland Metroparks golf course that fits your game. Details at clevelandmetroparks.com/golf.
