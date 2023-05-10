"Day Trading Kills" by Ali Roghani: A Must-Read Book for Aspiring Traders

Day Trading Kills by Ali Roghani

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Day trading has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the promise of quick profits and online trading platforms. However, day trading is not a sustainable career option for 99% of people and often leads to major financial losses. In his new book, Day Trading Kills, Ali Roghani takes a deep dive into the risks of day trading and provides practical advice on how to avoid these pitfalls.

Ali Roghani’s latest book, “Day Trading Kills,” is an eye-opening guide for anyone considering trading Forex, Futures, Stocks, Options, and Crypto. With years of experience in the field, Roghani has seen it all when it comes to day trading and knows firsthand the risks involved. In his book, Roghani highlights the dangers of day trading and shares his insights on how traders can safeguard themselves from making costly mistakes.

The book explores the various methods of day trading and the markets in which it is practiced, including Forex, Stocks, Futures, Options, and Crypto Currencies. Roghani discusses the factors that influence market prices and the potential risks associated with technical and fundamental analysis.

Day Trading Kills also delves into the psychological risks of day trading, including emotional trading, leverage and borrowed money, market manipulation, hidden fees, physical health risks, mental health risks such as anxiety and depression, personal relationships, loneliness and isolation, drug addiction and substance abuse.

Roghani provides practical advice on discipline and risk management to help readers make smart decisions when trading. He also discusses the dangers of day trading addiction and how it can lead to financial ruin.

The book also covers scams and fraud in day trading such as consultation and signal services, trading bots and auto trading. Roghani highlights the lack of stability in day trading as well as better and safer alternatives.

"Day Trading Kills is a must-read for anyone considering day trading," said Ali Roghani. "It's important to understand the risks involved before risking your money. This book provides practical advice on how to avoid these pitfalls."

If you’re interested in day trading or currently engaged in it without much success, “Day Trading Kills” is a must-read. With its honest assessment of the risks involved and its practical guidance on risk management and strategy development, Roghani’s book is sure to set aspiring traders on the right path towards profitable investments.

Day Trading Kills is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and Kindle formats and soon will be published in French, Gerrman and Spanish.