New book explains the space economy to a broad audience

Find out what it takes to participate in the space economy.

The space sector is at an inflection point and presents a generational career, investment, and frankly, simply life opportunity”
— Raphael Roettgen

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With SpaceX’s Starship on the horizon, looking to the stars has never been more relevant than it is today. Space venture investor Raphael Roettgen's new book, "To Infinity: The Space Economy & How You Can Participate" offers readers a comprehensive, yet accessible introduction to the burgeoning space economy.

The book draws on Roettgen’s unique experience as founder and partner of specialist space venture capital firm E2MC, various university courses he is teaching on space entrepreneurship at universities like the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the International Space University (ISU), and the conversations he has conducted with over one hundred space professionals as part of his popular Space Business Podcast. It is organized into three parts and eighteen chapters, covering the major trends and main businesses of the space sector. From exploring why space is important to humanity, to outlining the potential future of space exploration, "To Infinity" offers readers a tangible and up-to-date introduction to the space sector.

"To Infinity" is more than just a book about space; it's a call to action. Roettgen's message is clear: the space sector is for everyone, not just billionaires and rocket scientists. With space technology poised to help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges, including climate change, food and health security, Roettgen believes that the space sector presents a generational opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, and general space aficionados from diverse backgrounds to get involved.

"The space sector is at an inflection point and presents a generational career, investment, and frankly, simply life opportunity," says Roettgen. "I wrote this book so a broad public can have an easy first reference source."

"To Infinity: The Space Economy & How You Can Participate" is now available as an e-book on Amazon, with a paperback and audiobook forthcoming. To learn more about the book and the author, visit Roettgen's author page on Amazon.

You just read:

