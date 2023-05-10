Luzern eCommerce Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Marketplacer
Tech Integration Enables The Fast Set Up Of A Marketplace and Accelerate Sales, Margins And Inventory Across Channels And Geographies.
“Delighted to announce this collaboration with Marketplacer. It's a great example of how Luzern eCommerce supports brands and retailers with the most modern architecture for eCommerce acceleration”.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luzern eCommerce, the leading European eCommerce Accelerator, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Marketplacer. The technology integration uses the Marketplacer connector for fast Marketplace set up, coupled with the Luzern eCommerce Channel Optimizer™ platform which optimizes sales, margins, and inventory across channels and borders.
— Ken Doyle, CEO, Luzern eCommerce
Commenting on the announcement, Ken Doyle, CEO, Luzern eCommerce said ““We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Marketplacer. This technology partnership supports our growth strategy and is a milestone on our technology roadmap displaying another great example of how Luzern eCommerce supports brands and retailers with the most modern architecture for eCommerce acceleration”.
Jason Wyatt, executive chairman and CEO, Marketplacer commented “Luzern eCommerce is a natural fit for us as a technology partner as they are one of the top eCommerce accelerators in Europe. Together, we can deliver the necessary expertise and solutions for our shared customer base.”
Luzern eCommerce has unique insights and in-depth knowledge of the Amazon marketplaces across Europe as well as the multiple marketplaces and retailers across the region. The company has grown into a sought-after authority on direct to consumer and marketplace strategies. With its world class platform (Channel Optimizer™)
coupled with revenue generating services, the company delivers expert solutions to a growing base of clients in Europe and across the globe.
About Luzern eCommerce
As the leading European eCommerce Accelerator, Luzern eCommerce optimizes sales, margins and inventory across channels and geographies for brands across the globe. Our technology (Channel Optimizer™) coupled with our deep domain expertise helps brands reach and convert customers on their channel of choice: on Amazon or other Marketplaces, direct on a branded webstore, or through Social Commerce. We excel at the execution end of eCommerce, bringing speed and agility to ensure fast time to value for our customers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Luzern eCommerce is proven to dramatically grow online revenues and is trusted by brands such as Philips Hue (Signify), Fossil, JDE coffee, Petsafe, HTC and Nestlé.
About Marketplacer
Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.
