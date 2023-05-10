World cybersecurity leaders form Advisory Council to Tackle Growing Cybercrime in Healthcare

About

Cylera is an award-winning pioneer in the next generation of IoT and medical device security, with enhanced intelligence. We deliver richer data, stronger security and faster reaction times in order to safeguard what matters most: people, data, privacy, and business continuity. Unlike others who use “first-generation” approaches that fall short, Cylera’s Platform is next-generation, patented technology, with a unique digital twin technique that has zero disruption and can assess true risk within a healthcare and clinical workflow context. Cylera’s insights and recommendations simplify response playbooks when incidents arise, decrease time to remediate, and enable informed decision-making. Aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, and others, Cylera addresses IoT risks to patient care and safety. Cylera is an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider and is headquartered in New York, New York.

https://www.cylera.com