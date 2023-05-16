Furuno Announces High-Performance Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas
Achieving the robustness required by critical infrastructureJAPAN, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Furuno (headquartered in Nishinomiya City), a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, is pleased to announce a new multi-GNSS timing antenna, AU-500.
In addition to L1, commonly used for time synchronization, AU-500 also supports the L5 band. This capability increases robustness, reliability and effectively reduces time errors.
Developed with Critical Infrastructure in Mind
High-precision time synchronization is used extensively in critical infrastructure such as mobile base stations, data centres, emergency services, disaster prevention, financial trading, defence and power grids, where service outages are not tolerated. Dual band strengthens GNSS robustness by mitigating the risk of service outages caused by interference when using only a single band.
AU-500 achieves the best performance in time accuracy and robustness fundamental in critical infrastructure, when combined with Furuno's latest GNSS receiver, GT-100. This newly developed dual-band GNSS receiver was announced in September 2022. For more information, visit https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100.
About AU-500
AU-500 supports all the constellations in the L1 and L5 bands, including GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC. Reception sensitivity is improved and impacts of interference and multipath are reduced thanks to its integrated ground plane.
A built-in noise filter effectively eliminates interference in the vicinity of 1.5 GHz caused by 4G/LTE mobile base stations as well as other radio waves (satellite communications, etc.) that can adversely affect GNSS reception. It is equipped with built-in lightning protection and features a high-quality polymer radome that prevents snow accumulation, is waterproof and dustproof in compliance with IP67. Quality tests simulating harsh environments have verified the antenna's long-term protection against rain, snow, sea water, ultraviolet rays, chemicals, and gases. Please visit our website for more information at https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-antenna/AU-500
In addition to the AU-500, Furuno will also launch the AU-300, an L1 single-band antenna with the same level of performance as AU-500, except L5 signal reception.
[Release]
July 2023
[COMNEXT Next Generation Communication Technology & Solutions Expo]
Please visit us at the COMNEXT Next Generation Communication Technology & Solutions Expo to be held at Tokyo from June 28th to 30th, 2023. We will be exhibiting timing multi-GNSS receiver modules and new products.
https://www.cbw-expo.jp/en-gb.html
