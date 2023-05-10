Address Verification Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Fetchify, Kleber, Melissa
The Address Verification Software Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are GB Group Plc , AccuZIP, Inc. , DATATECH SMARTSOFT, INC, Prism Data Services Ltd. , WinPure, Anchor Software, LLC , Acme Data, BCC Software, LLC, Fetchify, PostGrid Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX Group), Softpal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Experian PLC , Kleber (DataTools), Melissa Inc., SmartyStreets
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Address Verification Software market to witness a CAGR of 14.61% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises) by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) by Platform (Android, Windows, Linux, IOS) by Subscription Type (One Time License, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly) by Device Used (PC, Laptops, Smartphones, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Address Verification Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 3403.54 Million at a CAGR of 14.61% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2686.139Million
Definition:
The address verification software aims to verify, correct, and standardize residential and company addresses as well as other physical identification data. Businesses use address verification tools to validate mailing lists, customer addresses, and other data based on correct mailing addresses. Sales and marketing teams typically find the greatest use of address validation solutions because the software can validate address information captured by lead generation software. E-commerce channels also benefit from the address verification software by confirming that customers' shipping addresses are valid. With verified physical addresses, mailing, shipping, and customer location data is more reliable. The address verification software is tangentially related to data quality software solutions from a functional point of view, but differs in its different use cases, focuses on physical location data, and relies on the relevant acquisition of location data to verify the accuracy. As a result, address verification software differs from data quality solutions. In order to qualify for inclusion in the "address verification" category, a product must automatically check incoming and existing addresses against an authoritative database, standardize address data to a universal format, delete crooked data by fuzzy matching or other correction processes, or update and integrate with Industry solutions or address databases.
Market Trends:
• Growing Usage of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Technology in Retail Industry and E-Commerce
• The Increasing Trend of Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Adoption, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
Market Drivers:
• Growing Demand among Consumers for Technologically Advanced Security
• Rising Implementation of Instant Mobile Verification across Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, and Other Sectors
• Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Adoption of Address Verification Software by the Governments of Developed and Developing Countries to Identify the Customer Information for Government-Issued ID Cards, Driving Licenses, Or Passports
• Growing Terrorist Attacks and Rising Adoptio
Address Verification Software Market Competitive Analysis:
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: GB Group Plc , AccuZIP, Inc. , DATATECH SMARTSOFT, INC, Prism Data Services Ltd. , WinPure, Anchor Software, LLC , Acme Data, BCC Software, LLC, Fetchify, PostGrid Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX Group), Softpal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Experian PLC , Kleber (DataTools), Melissa Inc., SmartyStreets
Additionally, Past Address Verification Software Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting:
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Address Verification Software market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
Address Verification SoftwareProduct Types In-Depth: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
Address Verification Software Major Applications/End users: SMEs, Large Enterprises
Address Verification Software Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
