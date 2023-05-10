LTE and 5G Broadcast Market to Reach US$ 1,310.4 Million by 2028, (CAGR of 10.35%)

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “LTE and 5G Broadcast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the LTE and 5G broadcast market. The global LTE and 5G broadcast market size reached US$ 706.37 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,310.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during 2023-2028.

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Outlook:

Long-term evolution and fifth generation or LTE and 5G broadcast refer to a combination of mobile network technologies that facilitate broadcast-style audio and video content delivery directly to consumer devices. They utilize multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antenna systems for improving performance and ensuring extended coverage. LTE and 5G broadcast solutions allow broadcasters to send large amounts of data in real-time utilizing a single frequency channel. They even prove extremely useful for broadcasting live events and efficiently delivering content for various applications. LTE and 5G broadcast technologies help mobile network operators to reduce costs, generate higher revenues, and increase the quality of their services. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as automobile, media and entertainment, advertising, etc.

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Trends:

The shifting preferences toward high-speed internet services and the rising need to decrease latency in communication networks, owing to the expanding popularity of streaming services and websites among the masses, are primarily driving the LTE and 5G broadcast market. Additionally, the development of new and cutting-edge technologies, including 5G and LTE-Advanced Pro, carrier aggregation, and beamforming, and the increasing adoption of mobile broadband services are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the development of wireless infrastructures to cater to the diverse user demands for an enhanced experience and the growing digitization and employment of mobile communication technology across several end-use industries are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of connected cars using scalable broadcasting technologies and the internet of things or IoT and the elevating growth of data-based artificial intelligence are further augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the escalating advancements in deep learning are expected to fuel the LTE and 5G broadcast market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AT&T Inc.

• Athonet srl

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Enensys Technologies SA

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• KT Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

• Spinner Group

• Telstra Corporation

Technology Insights:

• LTE Broadcast

• 5G Broadcast

End User Insights:

• Video-On-Demand

• Mobile TV

• Connected Cars

• Emergency Alerts

• Stadiums

• E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

• Radio Data Feed and Notifications

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

