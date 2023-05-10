CoorsTek Selects TotalEnergies ENEOS to Provide New Solar Photovoltaic System at Thailand Manufacturing Facility
CoorsTek, a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOSBANGKOK, THAILAND, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoorsTek, a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS for a 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand.
Expected to generate approximately 2,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, the system will realize significant cost savings for CoorsTek and reduce the company’s carbon footprint by about 840 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.
“We’re excited to partner with TotalEnergies ENEOS to build an onsite solar system that will offset a sizeable portion of our facility’s electric consumption with clean, renewable energy,” said CoorsTek Chief Operating Officer Andy Filson. “It’s truly a win/win situation that aligns with our sustainability mindset and practices. This arrangement allows us to make a positive impact on the environment as well as reduce our electricity costs.”
CoorsTek broke ground on its Rayong, Thailand manufacturing facility in January of 2021 and began operations in January of 2022. The facility provides a critical production hub for the continued supply of CoorsTek high-quality engineered ceramics in southeast Asia.
Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will finance, install, and operate the solar system. CoorsTek will purchase the solar electricity generated for the duration of the contract.
Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “We are extremely proud to be the chosen energy partner by CoorsTek to support their energy needs and meeting their environmental commitment at the same time. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective with our customised solutions. We are dedicated to being a long-term energy partner for CoorsTek and look forward to more collaboration in the future.”
About CoorsTek
Founded in 1910, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex technical challenges in the semiconductor, medical, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better.
