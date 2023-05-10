Socko Launches The Montys: The UK's First 100% Recycled Socks

The Addy - 100% Recycled Coral Pink Socks The Montys 100% recycled unisex socks, made in the UK A gift box of 3 pairs of Socko's 100% recycled socks

A female-founded sustainable sock brand based in the UK, has launched a new range of socks that are 100% recycled and made in the UK.

Creating a 100% recycled sock is a milestone that goes to show that true sustainability is founded in the grassroots, through the determination to focus on doing one thing well.” — Emma Mathews, Founder of Socko and Author of How to Quit Fast Fashion