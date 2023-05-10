Socko Launches The Montys: The UK's First 100% Recycled Socks
A female-founded sustainable sock brand based in the UK, has launched a new range of socks that are 100% recycled and made in the UK.
Socko, a female-founded sustainable sock brand based in the UK, has launched a new range of socks that are 100% recycled and made in the UK. The Montys collection are the UK's first 100% recycled socks and features a unisex design, plastic-free packaging, and comes in three different sizes and colours.
The Montys socks are made from waste, using Recover™ cotton spun with recycled PET bottles and plated with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. Recycled elastane is used for the stretchy cuff, making these socks not only environmentally friendly but also comfortable to wear. All the materials used in these socks are Global Recycled Standard certified, making them a sustainable and ethical choice for customers.
Each pair of The Montys socks is made to last, and to further reduce waste, each pair comes with a free mending kit (needle and thread) to extend the active life of the socks. Traditional manufacturing and design methods are combined with innovative recycled materials to create a quality product that is sustainable and long-lasting.
The Montys collection is named after actors in The Full Monty and is made by a fourth-generation, family-run factory in Leicestershire. By choosing The Montys, customers can support local businesses and contribute to a circular economy.
The Montys collection is now available for pre-order on Socko's website. Socko's commitment to sustainability and ethical production makes them the perfect choice for customers who want to make a positive impact on the environment while still enjoying high-quality and stylish socks.
Emma Mathews, Founder of Socko and Author of How to Quit Fast Fashion, said:
“Creating a 100% recycled sock is a project I have been working on since I started Socko. This milestone goes to show that true sustainability is founded in the grassroots through the determination to focus on doing one thing well. It’s this approach that benefits both the people who produce and wear our socks but also means that we tread more lightly on the planet.”
For more information, please contact Socko at info@socko.shop or visit their website at socko.shop.
Pricing: £18 per pair, £50 for a box of 3.
Pre-order available now with orders dispatching 15th May.
Statistics:
The advantages of recycled: Recycled polyester releases half to a quarter of the emissions of virgin polyester.
80% of all plastic created since the 1950s has found its way into landfills or oceans.
Socko
Socko is an independent unisex sock brand, founded by maker and author Emma Mathews. Socko combines traditional manufacturing techniques with waste to produce luxurious unisex socks and beautifully designed tools for clothing care. All Socko socks are made by a family run business in the UK, using off-cuts of yarn that may otherwise have ended up in landfill or recycled materials. Every pair of Socko socks comes with a mini repair kit as well as instructions and Emma teaches darning workshops both online and in-person in venues across the UK.
Socko launched its first collection of socks at the end of 2018 with darning workshops soon following in January 2019 and Emma’s first book, How to Quit Fast Fashion was published in October 2020.
Focus is on classic design and slow fashion, reframing waste into something with integrity and the potential to be treasured. Socko is proud to support UK craftsmanship as well as the planet with their single minded approach to doing one thing well and learning and improving with each range.
