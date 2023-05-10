Late Italian Fashion Designer Nino Cerruti's Historic Biella Home Set to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

House of Cerruti, Via per Ronco 22, Vigliano Biellese 13856, Biella, Italy Historic and notable provenance of the late Nino Cerruti Main residence, built in 1834, plus 2 additional residences Located in the Foothills of the Alps; 1 hour from Milan Mature gardens and orchards across the grounds

In cooperation with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, the House of Cerruti is scheduled to auction in June.

We're pleased to be working in cooperation with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to bring a global audiences’ attention to an irreplaceable piece of history where the genius of Nino Cerruti originated...” — Lodovico Pignatti Morano, Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The spirit of the late Nino Cerruti, famed Italian designer and textile entrepreneur, endures in his historic home in the heart of Biella, Piedmont, a world-famous destination for its textile and wool industry and the real Made in Italy movement of Italian fashion. Never before offered for sale, the House of Cerruti is scheduled to auction with a €1.25M Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 June and culminate on 14 June live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“My Grandfather was not just a fashion designer, he was a visionary,” stated Ian Cerruti, current homeowner. “His unique blend of Italian elegance and French style—along with his keen eye for detail, impeccable taste, and unwavering dedication to quality—is an essence that is not only captured in his designs, but in this home as well. As a piece of not only Cerruti history, but Italian history itself, we hope to see this environment inspire and influence its next owner for years to come."

Steeped in heritage and history, the bespoke estate offers the opportunity to take up the mantle of a truly timeless provenance. Three structures occupy this expansive, nearly 19-acre property in the Italian Alps, a famed get-away destination for Hollywood celebrities like Roman Polanski, Michael Douglas, and Jack Nicholson. From the nearly 200-year-old primary residence to the contemporary guest house to a cozy caretaker’s cottage, guests can enjoy a private retreat. The estate is ideal for large family gatherings or hosting friends. Enjoy the breathtaking views of expansive peaks in the distance from the multiple terraces. With on-property wine production capability, a quality glass of vino is always at hand. Idyllic fruit orchards and rose gardens dot the span of the grounds, adding to the distinct essence and historic allure the House of Cerruti has to offer.

“We are honored to represent this exquisite property which holds such a story of Italian culture at its core,” stated Lodovico Pignatti Morano, managing partner at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty. “As a fashion icon worldwide, we felt Mr. Cerruti’s legacy should be treated as such. We are pleased to be working in cooperation with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to bring a global audiences’ attention to this irreplaceable piece of history where the genius of Nino Cerruti originated, and we look forward to naming the next owner.”

As a renowned Italian fashion designer, Nino Cerruti has left an indelible mark on the luxury industry. A giant among Italian entrepreneurs, he is known for creating iconic designs using innovative fabrics like wool crepe, which has become a signature of his brand. Often described as “a man of elegance,” or “the most elegant man in the room,” Cerruti boasts an inventive portfolio of accomplishments, having pioneered men’s ready-to-wear fashion and the invention of casual chic and gender fluid wear.

In the 1960s, Cerruti crossed paths with Giorgio Armani, hiring him as a creator of men’s fashion, together making a profound mark on the world of fashion before Armani branched out on his own. Cerruti's foray into luxury branding began in the 1970s when he launched his first perfume line. His brand, Cerruti 1881, has since expanded to include a range of luxury goods, including watches, leather goods, and eyewear—as part of the impressive brand portfolio, this also includes the 1996 designs of the wedding for Carolyn Bessette’s wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. Cerruti has forged a name for himself across Hollywood, designing costumes for blockbusters like Pretty Woman, American Psycho, and Air Force One, and clothing A-listers during the 80s and 90s, such as the likes of Sharon Stone, Anthony Hopkins, Roman Polanski, Michael Douglas, Jack Nicholson, and more. In 1994, Cerruti also made waves in the Formula 1 motorsport as the official designer of Ferrari, with designs worn by seven-time World Champion, Michael Shumacher. Today, Cerruti is considered one of the most influential fashion designers of his generation and continues to inspire a new generation of designers.

As for his former home, it awaits its next owner to forge a new chapter. If the home itself is not exquisite enough, its location at the foot of the Alps is infused with Italian culture. The House of Cerruti is set just outside of Biella, an area rich in culture, food, majestic nature, outdoor adventure, and world-renowned for its textiles industry. On the border with France and Switzerland, Piedmont is a region of Baroque architecture, rolling vineyards, and elegant cuisine. Home to creatives and innovative minds, Biella is truly the heart of “Made in Italy” fashion. Relish locally grown and produced products such as white truffles, world-famous Nebbiolo wines, or hazelnuts. Ski the Italian Alps in the shadow of Mont Blanc, as Courmayeur and Monterosa are just 90 minutes away. Spend long summer days on Lake Como and Lakes Orta and Maggiore. Further afield, luscious seafood and Mediterranean beaches await on the Ligurian Coast, just two-hours from the estate. For transcendence-seekers, the UNESCO-recognized Sanctuary di Oropa is a religious pilgrimage site in the Biellese Alps. Well-connected to Milan and Turin, Beilla is convenient to reach via train or car.

House of Cerruti is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

Italy Sotheby's International Realty is considered one of the most important luxury real estate businesses. Born in 1976, the brand stands out for its professional service that has characterized Sotheby’s Auction House for more than two centuries. Italy Sotheby's International Realty has 10 offices in Milan, Rome, Como, Florence, Lucca, Turin, Lake Maggiore, Porto Cervo, Sicily and Verona, and 2 showrooms in Rome and Milan and counts 130 brokers in Italy. The brand is part of the Sotheby’s International Realty network with 25,000 agents in over 1000 offices in 79 countries around the world - offering Residential, Investments and Advisory Services, Retreats and High Street Retail services.