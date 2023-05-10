Yuanta selects Eventus for trade surveillance

Leading financial holding company represents first Taiwanese Eventus client

TAIPEI, Taiwan and NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk, transaction monitoring and algorithmic monitoring solutions, has been selected to provide trade surveillance for Yuanta Futures in Taiwan, representing the firm's first Taiwanese client.

Yuanta Futures is a subsidiary of Yuanta Financial Holdings and ranks number one in Taiwan for its futures and options market share, profitability and capital. As a systemically vital participant in Taiwan's futures market, the firm selected Eventus' Validus trade surveillance platform to replace its previous vendor solution, citing its superior actionable alert capability and user-friendly interface. Rebecca Hu, Yuanta Futures' Senior Manager of Customer Service Trading Department, said Eventus has delivered an exceptional customer experience as well as improved surveillance outcomes.

"We have been very pleased with the responsiveness and expertise of the Eventus team as we have implemented the technology," she said. "Our compliance staff has found Validus to be much more user-friendly, and we see improved clarity and accuracy in the outcomes the system provides."

Nick Wallis, Eventus Head of Sales, International Markets, said Eventus is proud to be working with one of Taiwan's most important futures companies.

"We are delighted to have won the trust of one of the region's leading companies and to have the opportunity to deliver surveillance outcomes that are more precise and easier to action," he said. "We look forward to continuing to work with Yuanta as an important foundation customer as we further grow our client business in the Asia-Pacific region."

Eventus has earned more than 30 awards and honors since 2018 for its technology and best-in-class service, including six awards specifically for its service to the APAC region.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk, transaction monitoring and algorithmic monitoring solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets.

Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

About Yuanta

Yuanta Futures is the largest futures commission merchant (FCM) in Taiwan and ranks number one in Taiwan for its futures and options market share, profitability and capital. It is the first FCM to have received an over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading license in Taiwan.

With Taiwan's strongest sales team and a deep store of professional knowledge, Yuanta Futures offers a diverse and convenient electronic operating platform - the cutting-edge Yuanta Futures Wizard app – giving users a brand-new program trading experience. Yuanta Futures has worked to build a new era of wealth and stability for its investors, removing the aura of mystery and risk that has previously surrounded the futures market. For more, visit www.yuantafutures.com.tw

