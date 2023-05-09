Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 0460
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for imposition of tax.
