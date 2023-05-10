Mysten Labs Partners with Ethos to Launch Ethos Wallet on Sui Layer 1 Blockchain
First-of-its-Kind Wallet to Give Developers and End Users Unique Access to dApps Built on SuiUSA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mysten Labs (“Mysten”), a web3 infrastructure company and original contributor to the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with Ethos, the creators of the Ethos Wallet product, which enables users to discover and experience next-generation decentralized applications (“dApps”) on Sui. Through this partnership, Mysten and Ethos will empower developers and end users to gain unique opportunities to enjoy Sui’s full suite of dApps, leveraging the Ethos Wallet.
The Ethos Wallet is designed to reinvent the crypto wallet experience by enabling developers and users with unparalleled access to decentralized, on-chain applications that will significantly enhance and scale the web3 experience. Ethos offers two unique infrastructure options for developers building on Sui, both of which will allow end users to onboard more easily and effectively:
• api.ethoswallet.xyz: A straight-forward RESTful API that allows developers to create wallets with a simple APIcall, and then sign transactions with those wallets. This allows for wallets to be created via mobile devices, Unity, or the web, and gives developers complete control over the end-user experience.
• Ethos Connect: An out-of-box solution that provides wallet-connect functionality for any web-based dApps. With a few lines of code, a web-based dApp can offer a “Connect Wallet” feature that works with all Sui-based wallets. Additionally, Ethos Connect gives walletless users the ability to connect to any given dApp and engage immediately through an email login.
Through these products, application end-users can graduate to a more advanced wallet experience. Users will also continue to have access to Ethos’ consumer-facing wallets, available as a Chrome extension, browser-based full-screen wallet explorer, or (coming soon) mobile wallet.
“Our team has spent our careers building user-friendly products with powerful new technologies. This experience helped us identify the exceptional potential of Sui and gave us conviction in the Sui Move language’s ability to enable the next generation of dApps and experiences and empower millions of people to experience digital ownership,” said Nadia Eldeib, Co-founder and CEO at Ethos. “Partnering with the team at Mysten Labs and leveraging the foundational infrastructure they helped build on Sui will help us reinvent the crypto wallet experience. We can’t wait to unlock the next generation of user-friendly applications and infrastructure for more developers and create meaningful experiences using next-generation blockchain technology.”
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the Ethos team, whose mission mirrors our own – to provide innovative, fortified on-chain infrastructure that significantly enhances the developer and consumer experience,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten. “By using the Ethos Wallet, users will be able to discover and enjoy the full suite of immersive applications built on Sui. We look forward to working with Ethos to scale this first-of-its-kind wallet and improve the on-chain experience for the Sui community.”
For developers interested in learning more about Ethos’ wallet infrastructure, visit https://ethoswallet.xyz/dev . To try the Ethos Wallet, visit https://ethoswallet.xyz/ .
About Mysten Labs
Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.
Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com
About Sui
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Learn more: https://sui.io
About Ethos
Ethos is a wallet reimagined as a home base for developers and users on the Sui blockchain. The mission of Ethos is to provide web3 users a simple and integrated experience to store digital assets, and discover and engage with decentralized applications.
Learn more: https://ethoswallet.xyz/
Contacts
Nadia Eldeib
Ethos Wallet
info@ethoswallet.xyz
Carissa Felger/Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
+1 (212) 257-4170
MystenLabs@gasthalter.com
Nadia Eldeib
Ethos
+1 415-489-0796
email us here