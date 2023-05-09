Ride Smart, Ride Safe During Motorcycle Awareness Month

Governor John Carney has proclaimed May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) along with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) encourages motorcyclists to ride smart and ride safely through education and awareness.

Every year from April through November, DMV offers six motorcycle safety courses for various skill levels, including an instructor-level course for those interested in becoming a certified Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) RiderCoach.

Course benefits include professional training and up to 15% off your motorcycle liability insurance. Plus, upon course completion graduates are exempt from taking DMV motorcycle endorsement knowledge and road testing for up to six months.

Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski commented, “Motorcyclists are much more vulnerable to crashes, and as motorists, we need to be extra cautious, especially during warmer weather, and remember to share the road.”

“Our motorcycle safety courses teach riders so many skills, but the ultimate goal is for graduates to utilize everything they learn every time they go out for a ride. By working together, we can make our roadways safer for all,” said DMV Director Jana Simpler.

Anyone who successfully completes a DMV Rider Safety Course in 2023 will be automatically entered to win a four-digit motorcycle license plate. Two drawings will be held: one on July 21, 2023, for those who successfully complete a course from March 17, 2023 to July 16, 2023, and another on November 18, 2023, for those who successfully complete a course from July 17, 2023, through November 12, 2023. Winners will receive an email alerting them how to obtain their tag.

For a list of available courses or enrollment details, CLICK HERE, visit dmv.de.gov and search on motorcycle courses, email motorcyclecourse@delaware.gov, or contact the below for more information:

New Castle County – 302-832-5163

Kent County – 302-744-2658

Sussex County – 302-853-1030

Last year, 22 motorcyclists were killed on Delaware roadways. As of Monday, May 8, 2023, four motorcyclists have been killed. Always use caution while operating a vehicle or motorcycle. Look twice at intersections, don’t tailgate, and eliminate distractions, for more motorcycle safety tips for both riders and motorists visit arrivealivede.com.