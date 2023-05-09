All Ethically Sourced from India: Desi Favors Launches 100 New Products to add to Their 500 Product Line

Desi Favors is a one-stop shop for all Indian party gifts. Since its launch in 2017, they’ve recently reached an incredible milestone – processing their 100,000th order! In honor of this achievement, they’ve added 100 new products to their 500 product line.

Desi Favors sources the majority of its products ethically from rural India, where they are primarily made and produced by women living in such areas. Their mission is to support these women, who are mostly single-income earners, by giving them the opportunity to make products from the comfort of their homes. This allows them more flexibility, as they can care for their children and elders, while still earning a living.

When asked about the inspiration behind Desi Favors, Shilpi Reddy, founder and owner stated: “When I went looking for a party store that carries products that would help me celebrate my rich Indian culture, for instance Diwali, there was no ‘Party City’ for me, so I pulled my socks up and set out to create one. And we have Desi Favors!”

With the addition of 100 new products and reaching its incredible milestone of processing its 100,000th order, Desi Favors is proving that there’s definitely a need for Indian party gifts here in the US. They’re passionate about helping single-income earner women in India and ensuring each product is well-made. With their mission in mind, they provide the best quality of service possible with reasonable prices and fast shipping.

You can visit Desifavors New Arrivals today to browse their newest arrivals.

