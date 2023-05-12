Implanted Radiation Therapy for Brain Tumors Makes Treatment More Accessible; Reduces Side Effects

Dr. Angela Bohnen, with Denver-based Neurosurgery One, offers implanted radiation therapy for brain tumor patients. Neurosurgery One is a Denver-based spine and brain treatment center.

Denver-based Neurosurgery One introduces use of implanted radiation therapy for brain tumor patients, eliminating the need for daily treatments.

With GammaTile, we can treat patients during surgery and the radiation works as they go about their lives. It saves them from going to daily radiation sessions, while protecting healthy tissue.” — Angela Bohnen, MD, Neurosurgeon with Denver-based Neurosurgery One

LITTLETON, CO, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurosurgery One, a top-rated Denver neurosurgery practice, is among the first in the region to offer GammaTile® Therapy, a novel approach to treating brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue. Neurosurgery One surgeon Angela Bohnen, MD, FAANS, offers this treatment for patients requiring brain surgery and follow-up radiation therapy to treat brain tumors. .

“When patients are diagnosed with operable brain tumors, they usually undergo surgery followed by intense therapy, including radiation and chemotherapy. These treatments can take as many as 30 sessions over a period of several weeks,” Dr. Bohnen said. “With GammaTile, we can treat patients at the same time they have their surgery and then the radiation works as they go about their daily lives. Not only does it save them the time and hassle of going to daily radiation therapy sessions, it helps spare any damage to healthy tissue and can even help to avoid hair loss during treatment.”

The time-saving feature of implanted radiation therapy is particular helpful to patients in rural areas or small communities where traditional radiation therapy is not available, Dr. Bohnen pointed out.

Over 200,000 patients are diagnosed with aggressive brain tumors in the U.S. each year. Aggressive brain tumors tend to be resistant to current treatments and have a high likelihood of recurrence. GammaTile is FDA-cleared for patients with newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors and recurrent brain tumors, including gliomas, glioblastomas, meningiomas, and brain metastases.

GammaTile therapy consists of postage-size collagen tiles embedded with small radiation sources, These tiles are implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery. The radiation immediately begins targeting tumor cells in the area where the tumor is most likely to recur. Over time and after the radiation has been delivered, the tile naturally reabsorbs into the body. GammaTile Therapy is shown to improve local tumor control, which can extend a patient’s life.

“We are honored to be working with the brain tumor specialists at Neurosurgery One to deploy GammaTile Therapy for the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors,” said Matt Likens, president and CEO of GT MedTech. “Patients deserve access to new treatments that can extend their lifespan while improving quality of life. We are excited to expand the availability of GammaTile Therapy to other leading brain tumor treatment centers across the U.S.”

Medical Oncology providers seeking GammaTile Therapy for their patients should call Neurosurgery One at 720-638-7500, Extension 5. Patients interested in learning more should visit Neurosurgery One’s website at https://www.neurosurgeryone.com/treatment/gamma-tile/.

About Neurosurgery One

Neurosurgery One is a Denver-based neurosurgery practice with five clinics throughout the Denver metro area. Neurosurgery One’s board-certified neurosurgeons and physiatrists provide comprehensive and advanced treatments for all spine and brain conditions. Dr. Angela Bohnen, MD, FAANS, is a fellowship trained neurosurgeon, specializing in treating primary brain tumors such as gliomas, meningiomas, and pituitary tumors, as well as skull base and metastatic brain tumors. Her clinical expertise is in awake craniotomies and brain mapping for eloquent tumors. Dr. Bohnen completed her neurosurgical residency at Northwestern University followed by a neuro-oncology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Bohnen is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018. A second 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of newly diagnosed malignant tumors was granted in January 2020. GammaTile is covered by Medicare and most private insurance. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

