New Haven Barracks- MV Crash/DUI-D/Negligent Operation/VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5001765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/09/2023 @ 1154
STREET: Vermont Route 116 S
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Pion
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore , VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI-D
- Negligent Operation
- Violation of Conditions
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and further reports indicated that a vehicle had crashed on Vermont Route 116 S in Bristol, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers made contact with the operator who identified himself as Tyler Pion. Pion was transported to Vergennes Police Department for processing. Pion was subsequently processed for DUI-Drugs and was cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue and the vehicle was removed by Mikes Towing. The road was closed off for approximately 1 hour due to the crash.
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023 @ 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.