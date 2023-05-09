New Haven Barracks- MV Crash/DUI-D/Negligent Operation/VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5001765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/09/2023 @ 1154

STREET: Vermont Route 116 S

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Pion

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore , VT

VIOLATION:

DUI-D

Negligent Operation

Violation of Conditions

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and further reports indicated that a vehicle had crashed on Vermont Route 116 S in Bristol, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers made contact with the operator who identified himself as Tyler Pion. Pion was transported to Vergennes Police Department for processing. Pion was subsequently processed for DUI-Drugs and was cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue and the vehicle was removed by Mikes Towing. The road was closed off for approximately 1 hour due to the crash.

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.