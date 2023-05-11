The Life You Can Save Unveils Education For All Cause Fund to Help Donors Give More Effectively
The cause fund includes two education charities that have been researched, vetted and proven to be highly impactful
Recommending and raising funds for high-impact charities that focus on education is an exciting new endeavor for our organization.”UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life You Can Save, a nonprofit that makes “smart giving simple” by recommending charities that aim to save and improve the most lives per dollar, launched the Education For All cause fund. The Education For All cause fund addresses the lack of access to education for certain groups, such as girls or working children, and the lack of basic skills like literacy and numeracy. The charities selected for the new cause fund include Educate Girls, and Teaching at the Right Level Africa.
“Recommending and raising funds for high-impact charities that focus on education is an exciting new endeavor for our organization,” said Charlie Bresler, Co-Founder of The Life You Can Save. “This is a first for us on many fronts, including expanding the breadth of strategies we support that are valued by beneficiaries and donors alike and increasing our recommendations for donors in India and other key areas.”
UNESCO estimates that over 244 million children globally were out of school in 2021. Out-of-school rates are particularly high in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, especially among adolescents and girls. In many developing countries, adolescence can be a particularly dangerous time for girls, as they are at increased risk of child marriage, teenage pregnancy, sexual violence, malnutrition and exposure to HIV/AIDS. Schooling is a strong deterrent to all of these risks. The Life You Can Save is recommending high-impact education charities that are working to ensure that all children have access to schooling at this critical stage.
The aim of The Life You Can Save’s Education for All cause fund is to provide opportunities for education to underprivileged communities, help build their foundation of skills and abilities and improve their overall future prospects. The charities supported by this cause fund pursue evidence-based, cost-effective interventions that help:
-improve literacy and numeracy outcomes for students.
-cultivate valuable life skills such as leadership, economic independence and personal health management.
The cause fund includes Educate Girls and Teaching at the Right Level Africa. Educate Girls aims to provide equitable access to education for all girls in India, although its primary beneficiaries are out-of-school girls in rural communities. Educate Girls trains community volunteers to collaborate with parents and local government schools in order to boost enrollment and improve learning outcomes.
"At Educate Girls, our motto is simple: education for all girls. We are happy to be included in The Life You Can Save’s Education For All cause fund,” said Safeena Husain, Founder and Board Member of Educate Girls. “It will strengthen our efforts to deliver education to the most vulnerable and marginalized girls in the remotest part of India. With this recommendation, we aspire to create a more inclusive space for girls, especially adolescent girls, and ensure that they are in school and are learning well."
The second recommendation is Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa, which supports governments and organizations to use the evidence-based TaRL approach to ensure all children acquire foundational skills. The TaRL approach involves teaching students at their actual learning levels rather than strictly focusing on age-based curriculum requirements, a practice that has left most students behind without opportunities to catch up. Currently, TaRL Africa supports governments and organizations in over 12 countries to design and deliver TaRL programming across Africa.
"Education is not just about being in school, it's more importantly about learning foundational skills, how to read and do basic math, which are critical building blocks for future success,” said Titus Syengo, Executive Director TaRL Africa. “At TaRL Africa, we recognize the urgency of the learning crisis in Africa, where a majority of learners are unable to read by the age of 10. We support governments and organizations to effectively apply the TaRL approach so that education systems give all children the opportunity to learn.
The Life You Can Save’s in-house research team selected the charities featured in the Education for All cause fund based on a newly established charity evaluation framework designed to find and respond to neglected but solvable problems in the space of global poverty and wellbeing. The Life You Can Save’s research team draws on scientific evidence using methods and metrics appropriate to each problem to identify cost-effective charities working on the most impactful solutions.
Learn more about the Education For All cause fund by visiting https://www.thelifeyoucansave.org/cause-funds/education-for-all-fund/
About The Life You Can Save:
The Life You Can Save makes “smart giving simple” by recommending charities that aim to save or improve the most lives per dollar and making it easy for donors to support those charities. These tools include a curated list of evidence-based charities, details on the impact of their interventions, and an “impact calculator” that helps donors visualize the real world impact of their donations.
The Life You Can Save was founded by Australian philosopher Peter Singer, on whom journalists have bestowed the tag of “world’s most influential living philosopher,” Professor Singer’s book, The Life You Can Save: Acting Now to End World Poverty, is available for FREE as an ebook and celebrity-read audiobook with narrators such as Kristen Bell, Stephen Fry, Paul Simon and more. For more information, or to download a free copy of The Life You Can Save, visit www.thelifeyoucansave.org.
