Luckmon, the gaming loyalty platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its mobile gaming loyalty platform, quickly breaking the mobile game community.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luckmon Games Disrupts Mobile Gaming with US and Canada Launch
Luckmon, the gaming loyalty platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its mobile gaming loyalty platform. Luckmon is a mobile game reward ad platform targeting US and Canadian gamers. This platform is set to revolutionize the mobile gaming industry by rewarding players for their dedication and commitment to their favorite mobile games. Luckmon aims to build longer play times, target mobile gamers, and captivate users with new and fun features every time. Their advantage is their campaigns, which can be launched without the need for API integration or SDK installation, and rewards being based solely on gamer playtime, providing high retention rates.
Luckmon - Play Games & Reward is available on Google Play and will soon be available on iOS. The platform offers gift cards and other amazing rewards to gamers for their love and passion for mobile gaming. But Luckmon isn't just a platform for mobile games. It's a platform designed to revolutionize the mobile gaming experience with new features that are designed to retain, gratify, and remind users why they love mobile gaming so much.
"We're excited to launch Luckmon - Play Games & Reward in US and Canada and offer gamers a new way to earn rewards for their dedication to their favorite games," said the CEO of Luckmon, David Son. "Our platform is designed to make gaming more rewarding and fun, and we believe it will be a game-changer for the industry. Entertain yourself while earning rewards."
With over 300k active users, Luckmon has built a thriving community of gamers who love the platform for the opportunity to discover new games and earn rewards. And now, with our comprehensive loyalty gaming platform, Luckmon is excited to connect gamers with this highly engaged audience.
Luckmon's loyalty program provides gaming publishers with cost-effective and highly targeted ways to reach mobile gamers.
Luckmon is committed to providing an Our end-to-end loyalty platform that provides an engaging and personalized gaming experience, with features designed to increase player satisfaction and retention. With our advanced analytics, we track user behavior and make data driven decisions to continually increase the growth of our user retention rates.
About Luckmon
Founded in 2021, Luckmon is a gaming loyalty platform that rewards players for their dedication and commitment to their favorite mobile games. With its owned and operated apps, including Luckmon - Play Games & Reward gives highly engaged gamers that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.
Learn more about Luckmon on the official website, www.luckmon.com
