NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report
NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 28, 2023.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES
|
04/28/2023
|
NYSE
|
13,392,139,969
|
13,523,487,338
|
3,227
|
2,690
|
04/28/2023
|
NYSE Arca
|
2,022,878,078
|
1,880,359,545
|
1,915
|
1,289
|
04/28/2023
|
NYSE American
|
610,377,686
|
631,948,177
|
348
|
245
|
04/28/2023
|
NYSE Group
|
16,025,395,733
|
16,035,795,060
|
5,490
|
4,224
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca
