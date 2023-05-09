NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 28, 2023.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised) NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES 04/28/2023 NYSE 13,392,139,969 13,523,487,338 3,227 2,690 04/28/2023 NYSE Arca 2,022,878,078 1,880,359,545 1,915 1,289 04/28/2023 NYSE American 610,377,686 631,948,177 348 245 04/28/2023 NYSE Group 16,025,395,733 16,035,795,060 5,490 4,224 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.

