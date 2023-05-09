Submit Release
NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of April 28, 2023.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS SHORT INTEREST (Revised)

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES with a POSITION >= 5,000 SHARES

04/28/2023

NYSE

13,392,139,969

13,523,487,338

3,227

2,690

04/28/2023

NYSE Arca

2,022,878,078

1,880,359,545

1,915

1,289

04/28/2023

NYSE American

610,377,686

631,948,177

348

245

04/28/2023

NYSE Group

16,025,395,733

16,035,795,060

5,490

4,224

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

