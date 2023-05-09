EzFill Achieves Another Monthly Record for Gallons Delivered

MIAMI, FL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. ("EzFill" or the "Company") EZFL, a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, announced that it delivered approximately 500,000 gallons during the month of April, achieving yet another monthly record.



The success was achieved in part through the Company adding an additional 36 new fleet accounts year to date, as well as marketing campaigns causing an increase in consumer and marine deliveries.

Yehuda Levy, co-founder and interim CEO says "Our subscribers are leveraging the EzFill platform to fuel their fleets, personal vehicles, and watercraft. We feel that the EzFill brand is becoming a household name in our local markets as end users are becoming accustomed to having automotive and marine fuel delivered directly to their places of business, driveways and docks."

EzFill continued its momentum into April, landing new fleet accounts and continuing to grow in all markets: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando. The Company has been developing new and exciting technology features to support the growth of our consumer and B2B business, as well as improve overall operational efiiciencies. The Company expects to announce planned new features for the EzFill app and platform very soon. EzFill continues with its expansion in Marine fueling by offering services to the marinas' fuel tanks and privately owned boats where the owners can simply place an order for fuel directly through the EzFill app.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

