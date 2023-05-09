Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SB 647, PN 729 (Gebhard) – This bill requires students to complete a new personal financial literacy course in high school, directs the State Board of Education to revise the relevant State standards, and requires institutions of higher education to provide information on credit card debt and money management to their students as part of orientation. A vote of 44-5 was recorded.

SB 188, PN 86 (DiSanto) – The bill amends the Regulatory Review Act to provide for legislative approval of “economically significant” regulations. A vote of 28-21 was recorded.

SB 190, PN 88 (Brooks) – The bill Amends the Regulatory Review Act to require agency review of “economically significant” regulations. A vote of 28-21 was recorded.

SB 361, PN 635 (J. Ward) – This legislation adds one additional judge to each court of common pleas in Chester, Huntingdon, Columbia, Northumberland and Butler counties. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 589, PN 721 (Baker) – The bill amends Section 5781 of Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to extend the sunset date for Chapter 57 (Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance) until December 31, 2029. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.