People will train for more hospitality-sector jobs

CANADA, May 9 - More people in the Lower Mainland will be able to train for job opportunities in the high-demand hospitality sector.

“People with disabilities deserve good-paying jobs and this project helps them secure high-demand work in the hospitality industry,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Graduates of the program will have received the skills training they need to pursue rewarding careers in their communities.”

This year, eight participants will each receive 22 weeks of work experience at Easter Seals House in Vancouver. The program includes skills development and certification training, job-search techniques and followup support, which will prepare participants for employment in the hospitality industry in the Lower Mainland.

“We are making training and education more accessible throughout our province so more people can move ahead and build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This training program will prepare people with disabilities for stable and good-paying jobs in the hospitality industry in the region.”

The Province, through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project, is providing more than $210,000 to Easter Seals British Columbia/Yukon to deliver skills and certification courses of its CompassWorks training program.

“We are working with our partners in the community to ensure that the hands-on and in-class training that we are providing will help our participants gain good-paying jobs in the community,” said Erica Evans, director, client services, Easter Seals British Columbia/Yukon. “With this training, we are making sure that the graduates receive the necessary skills and knowledge in a supportive environment that will help them be both competitive candidates during job recruitment and successful employees in the workforce.”

The second cohort for this program starts May 29, 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

“Life changing is what I would say about my experience through the course,” said one participant. “I have learned so much and not just about the work itself but also about myself and how to engage and trust others. I have taken several courses in my life and this one has been the most pleasurable of all. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for all the guidance and help throughout.”

This announcement is part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow. Budget 2023 invests $480 million over three years to support Future Ready’s work to break down barriers to post-secondary training so more people can get the training they need for in-demand careers, and employers can access the talent they need.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“This project gives more people in the Lower Mainland the chance to gain the necessary skills and knowledge for them to build careers in the hospitality industry.”

Enara Samanes Simon, job coach, Easter Seals BC/Yukon –

“What sets the CompassWorks program apart is the holistic approach to training we provide. The program's emphasis on hands-on experience, combined with skill training in areas such as food safety and computer skills, creates a truly unique and comprehensive training experience.”

Vimbiso Manyamba, program co-ordinator, Easter Seals BC/Yukon –

“What has been most rewarding for me in this program has been watching the CompassWorks participants gain more confidence each day as they grow in their roles and gain a sense of purpose. It’s amazing to see how much of an impact skill building and recognition can make in someone's life.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers gain training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn how CEP is helping local communities, visit: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

To learn how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them, visit: www.workbc.ca/

To find your local WorkBC centre, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

To learn more about Easter Seals BC/Yukon, visit: https://www.eastersealsbcy.ca/adult-and-parent-programs/