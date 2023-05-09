Submit Release
Information for Consumers and Patients | Drugs

Frequently Asked Questions about Labeling for Prescription Medicines Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety, FAQs on Popular Topics Tainted Sexual Enhancement Products Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Finding and Learning about Side Effects (adverse reactions) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Understanding the Silent Killer Using Medicine Safely Hand Sanitizers and COVID-19 Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Over-The-Counter (OTC) Heartburn Treatment Using Medicine Safely Find Information about a Drug Using Medicine Safely Medication Guides  Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety MedlinePlus: Drugs (NIH) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety DailyMed (NIH) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDALabel Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drug Trials Snapshots Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drugs@FDA Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drugs with Approved Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Index to Drug-Specific Information Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA Updates and Press Announcements on NDMA in Metformin Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA updates on hand sanitizers consumers should not use Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA Updates and Press Announcements on Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker (ARB) Recalls (Valsartan, Losartan, and Irbesartan) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA Updates and Press Announcements on NDMA in Zantac (ranitidine) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drug Recalls Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drug Safety and Availability Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA warns about serious problems with high doses of the allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety New Molecular Entity and New Therapeutic Biological Product Approvals Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety CDER Patient-Focused Drug Development Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) Externally-led Patient-Focused Drug Development Meetings Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) FDA-led Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) Public Meetings Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) Approved Drugs: Questions and Answers FAQs on Popular Topics Aspirin for Primary Prevention of Heart Attack and Stroke FAQs on Popular Topics Dietary Supplements FAQs on Popular Topics Generic Drugs: Questions & Answers FAQs on Popular Topics Homeopathic Products FAQs on Popular Topics Prescription Drugs and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs FAQs on Popular Topics Side Effects FAQs on Popular Topics Questions and Answers for Cialis (tadalafil) FAQs on Popular Topics Questions and Answers: NDMA impurities in metformin products FAQs on Popular Topics Q&A for Consumers | Hand Sanitizers and COVID-19 FAQs on Popular Topics Treatments for Medical Problems FAQs on Popular Topics BeSafeRX: Know Your Online Pharmacy Buying Medicine Safely Quick Tips for Buying Medicines Over the Internet Buying Medicine Safely Buying Medicine from Outside the United States Buying Medicine Safely Counterfeit Medicine Buying Medicine Safely Medication Health Fraud Buying Medicine Safely Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance Using Medicine Safely Generic Drugs Using Medicine Safely Understanding Over-the-Counter Medicines Using Medicine Safely Misuse of Prescription Pain Relievers Safe Disposal of Medicines Using Medicine Safely Needles and Other Sharps (Safe Disposal Outside of Health Care Settings) Using Medicine Safely OTC Treatment Options for Heartburn Using Medicine Safely Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Using Medicine Safely Don't Be Tempted to Use Expired Medicines Using Medicine Safely Report a Serious Reaction to Medication Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety FDA Consumer Updates Using Medicine Safely FDA Basics FAQs on Popular Topics Medicines in My Home Using Medicine Safely Disposal of Unused Medicines: What You Should Know Using Medicine Safely FDA Sketches: Tips on Safe Use of Medicine Using Medicine Safely Expanded Access (sometimes called "Compassionate Use") Using Medicine Safely Drug Safety Communications Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drug Alerts and Statements Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety Drug Safety Podcast Approval, labeling, side effects, and safety

