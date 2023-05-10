Stirling CBD Oil Launches New CBD Lotions: Aloe Vera & Muscle Gel

Be Beach Ready With Stirling's Summertime Aloe Vera Be Worry-Free And Enjoy The Beach With Stirling CBD Oil's Summertime Aloe Vera Enjoy Summer At The Gym With Athlete Muscle Gel!

Stirling CBD Oil, a leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, is proud to announce the release of its newest CBD Lotions: Aloe Vera & Muscle Gel.

Both the Aloe Vera and Muscle Gel lotions are made with the highest-quality ingredients, including our full-spectrum CBD, to provide effective relief for a range of conditions.” — Joe Kryzsak

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirling CBD Oil, a leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, is proud to announce the release of its newest CBD-infused lotions: Aloe Vera & Muscle Gel.

The new Aloe Vera & Muscle Gel lotions from Stirling CBD Oil are part of a growing trend of CBD-infused skincare and wellness products gaining popularity among consumers.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that have been shown to have a range of potential health benefits, including reducing pain and inflammation, promoting relaxation and stress relief, and improving skin health.

The Aloe Vera lotion is specially formulated to soothe the skin, calm sunburns, and quiet joint pain. With 2000mg of CBD, this unscented lotion is perfect for those with sensitive skin or prefer a fragrance-free option. The 5.1oz (150ml) size makes it easy to use at home or on the go.

Stirling CBD Oil’s Aloe Vera lotion is perfect for those who suffer from dry or sensitive skin, as it contains aloe vera, a natural moisturizer that helps to soothe and hydrate the skin.

It can also calm sunburns and other skin irritations, making it a great addition to your summer skincare routine.

The Aloe Vera lotion is made with 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD, which is derived from organically grown hemp plants and contains a variety of other beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant.

It also contains aloe vera, a natural moisturizer that helps to soothe and hydrate the skin and is unscented, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin or who prefer a fragrance-free option.

The Muscle Gel is formulated with 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD and a blend of essential oils like camphor and eucalyptus, which help to increase blood flow and reduce swelling.

It also contains menthol, a natural pain reliever that helps to relax tight muscles and ease tension.

The warming sensation upon application helps to enhance the relief and relaxation benefits.

Stirling CBD Oil’s Muscle Gel is designed for those who need targeted relief for sore muscles and joints.

With a warming sensation upon application, this gel is perfect for use before or after exercise. Packed with 1000mg of CBD, it delivers powerful relief when and where you need it most.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers these new CBD lotions," said Joe Kryzsak, CEO of Stirling CBD Oil. "Both the Aloe Vera and Muscle Gel lotions are made with the highest-quality ingredients, including our full-spectrum CBD, to provide effective relief for a range of conditions."

Both CBD lotions are made with natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients and are free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. They are also third-party tested for purity and potency, ensuring that you are getting a high-quality product that is safe and effective.

The new Aloe Vera & Muscle Gel lotions are now available on the Stirling CBD Oil website. With their powerful blend of CBD and natural ingredients, they offer a convenient and effective way to support your overall health and wellness.

Stirling CBD Oil is committed to providing safe, effective, and high-quality CBD products to its customers. All of their products are third-party tested to ensure purity and potency.

To learn more about the new CBD lotions or to purchase them online, visit www.stirlingcbdoil.com