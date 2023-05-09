Madbot AI Launches Revolutionary PPC Ad Optimization Software for Bol.com Sellers
Madbot AI is a software company specializing in marketplace advertising optimization powered by advanced algorithms.ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Madbot AI, a SaaS tool specializing in marketplace advertising optimization, is proud to announce the launch of its new software platform designed to help sellers on Bol.com, the largest e-commerce platform in the Netherlands and Belgium, to maximize their profits and achieve their advertising goals. The company's software helps businesses automate their PPC advertisement on Bol.com, supporting both the Netherlands and Belgium region, making advertising easier and more efficient for new and veteran sellers.
The PPC advertising platform on Bol.com can be challenging for many sellers. Still, Madbot AI's new software provides an easy-to-use, hands-off, effective solution that helps businesses achieve their advertising goals while automating optimization tasks. Madbot AI is designed to help businesses save time, effort, and money by letting its optimization features do the heavy lifting. Advertisers who leverage Madbot AI's features stand to gain more from their ads, and the software is built to deliver results-driven, automatic ad optimization.
"We are excited to launch our new software, Madbot AI, which provides an easy-to-use and efficient solution to automate PPC advertisement for sellers on Bol.com," said a company spokesperson. "Our software is the result of a decade of experience of our testers and 8 figure sellers and partners, codified into a computer program. This helps businesses achieve their advertising goals, increase profits, and achieve their sales goals while automating the optimization tasks so sellers can focus on their business. Madbot AI is built to provide a comprehensive solution for managing PPC ads, and we are confident that our software will help businesses of all sizes to succeed."
Madbot AI's software features the MADSense campaign feature, which harmonizes the interplay between keyword harvesting, winning bid placements and setting up these winning campaigns, all in an automatic way. Our MADSense algorithm learns about your user behaviour over time, and saves you the guess work around bids and keywords - all while targeting your preferred ACOS. The software also helps remove the guesswork of structuring campaigns and enables sellers to create the campaign of their dreams. The platform's limited, promotional launch offers a hefty discount for early birds, making it the perfect time for businesses to use the software.
Madbot AI is the first and only partner for bol.com at the time of writing that allows automated campaign PPC automation.
To learn more and get started visit: https://www.madbot.ai/
