Bentley Systems to Highlight Reality Modeling and Digital Twins​ at FIG Conference in Orlando, Florida

iTwin Capture Adds Real-world Insights to Enable Accurate, Faster Decisions

What:

Bentley experts will be participating in the FIG Working Week 2023 conference in Orlando, Florida, which brings together the international community of surveying and spatial professionals. Bentley colleagues will be featured in presentations at the event, and industry experts will provide insights into Bentley’s iTwin Capture. They will discuss how iTwin Capture can be used to capture, analyze, manage, and share reality data to add real-world insights to digital twins. They will also showcase how iTwin Capture offers the highest-fidelity and most versatile means of capturing reality by creating engineering-ready, high-resolution 3D models of infrastructure assets —whether by digital camera, scanner, or mobile mapping device—to serve as the digital context for design and engineering, construction, and operations workflow.

The conference theme, “Protecting Our World – Conquering New Frontiers,” offers an opportunity for geospatial professionals to expand their presence through technology and experience. As the world and climate change around us, professionals can leverage their knowledge base and tools for measuring, monitoring, and forecasting how to improve the outlook for our future generations.

When:

FIG Working Week 2023 runs from May 28 to June 1, 2023. Bentley colleagues will be at the following events:

Wednesday, May 31, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Plenary Session: Tacking the Global Challenges

Dustin Parkman, vice president of mobility, will join a keynote panel of speakers discussing aspects of the theme “Protecting Our World, Conquering New Frontiers” in a variety of international contexts.

Wednesday, May 31, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

FIG Corporate Member Session – Vesey, Hilton/Waldorf

This panel discussion features Bentley colleagues speaking on the following technologies and practices that help tackle the global challenges facing the industry:

Pascal Cloutier, product manager, will speak on creating 4D surveys.

Glen Franklin, application engineer, will review managing 4D survey and big reality data.

Gen Taurand, product manager, and Scott Becher, senior solutions engineer, will discuss digital twins and AI derived from 4D surveys.

Wednesday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Glen Franklin, application engineer will discuss enabling infrastructure digital twins with 4D surveying and reality modeling.

Where:

Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek/Waldorf Astoria Orlando

14110 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane

Orlando, FL 32821

Bentley Booth #300

